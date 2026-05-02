Zac Bailey celebrates a goal during round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ADD ANOTHER zero to the Zac Bailey contract.

The Brisbane star is one of footy's most wanted men and, with each passing match, the free agent has shown another reason why. Last week, it was his midfield smarts in amassing a career-high 29 disposals that garnered the headlines. This week, it was back to the forward line to inspire yet another comfortable Lions win.

BOMBERS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

His four-goal haul was the highlight of Brisbane's crushing 64-point victory over Essendon, the type of win that was so routine it looked more like a training drill than a competitive contest at times. Bailey was the beneficiary of that, stationed deep in attack to feast on the visitors' dominance.

The beauty of Bailey is that, like last week, he was able to add quantity to the quality. Where his 29 disposals included three goals against Adelaide, here his tally of four also featured 21 touches and nine score involvements to be the driving force behind the 22.11 (143) to 11.13 (79) wire-to-wire win.

He wasn't the only one to dine out on the visitors' supremacy. Logan Morris and Kai Lohmann also kicked four each, Cam Rayner, Conor McKenna and Charlie Cameron were among those to chip in with a couple more, while Darcy Wilmot and Dayne Zorko controlled everything with their penetration behind the ball.

For Brisbane, it meant a second convincing win on the trot and a fifth in six matches. It resigned Essendon to a second straight damning defeat on the back of last week's Anzac Day debacle, with injuries to Jye Caldwell (ankle) and Saad El-Hawli (collarbone) rubbing salt into an already gaping wound.

It was a contest that had a stench about it almost immediately, as Brisbane rattled off six of the first seven goals without breaking sweat to carve open a commanding advantage early. Such was the ease in which the Lions broke clear, they took 52 marks and had 51 more disposals in the opening term alone.

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But the fact Brisbane also had five more tackles to half time was the even bigger indictment on Essendon, given the vast disparity in possession numbers, with the lack of Bomber intensity overshadowing the multitude of skill errors as the Lions' lead swelled to 33 points by the main break.

Essendon, to its credit, had stemmed the bleeding through a scrappy second term. But the fear was when Brisbane did click back into gear, the margin would become gruesome. Indeed, that concern came to fruition when the Lions poured on six straight goals to begin the third term to break the Bombers' backs.

The margin stretched to as much as 69 points amid that third quarter onslaught, enough to ensure that the only thing Essendon had to play for in the final term was pride. Fortunately, it salvaged some of that by more than doubling its goals output in the last term alone.

It just couldn't halt Brisbane's scoreboard impact at the other end as Morris and Lohmann added late ones to match Bailey's tally, keeping the margin big enough to make sure the Lions got a handy percentage booster to match a win-loss record that is improving by the week.

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Cox makes AFL return after 630 days out

It might not have been Essendon's day, but seeing Nik Cox back on the field was certainly a positive for the Bombers. Having not played for 630 days amid concerns he might never suit up again due to a series of concussions, Cox made a successful return to AFL action. Playing predominantly forward, he nailed Josh Dunkley in a big tackle midway through the second term and kicked a late goal from an uncontested mark inside-50 to highlight his afternoon. Essendon will hope Cox can reestablish himself as a senior regular across the rest of the season.

ESSENDON 1.3 4.8 5.11 11.13 (79)

BRISBANE 6.2 10.5 17.8 22.11 (143)



GOALS

Essendon: Caddy 3, Wright 2, Blakiston, Edwards, Merrett, Robey, Langford, Cox

Brisbane: Bailey 4, Morris 4, Lohmann 4, Rayner 2, McKenna 2, Cameron 2, Neale, Wilmot, McCluggage, Reville



BEST

Essendon: Wright, Merrett, Caddy, Durham

Brisbane: Bailey, Wilmot, W.Ashcroft, Zorko, McCluggage, Andrews



INJURIES

Essendon: Caldwell (ankle), El-Hawli (collarbone)

Brisbane: Gallop (concussion)



Crowd: 31,595 at Marvel Stadium