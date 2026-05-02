Even another critical injury minutes into the game couldn't deny Richmond its first win of the season

Jonty Faull ocelebrates during the round eight match between West Coast and Richmond at Optus Stadium, May 2, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has won its first game for the season, downing West Coast in a thriller at Optus Stadium on Saturday.

The Tigers led at every break on the way to the 15.9 (99) to 13.10 (88) win.

EAGLES v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

A seesawing contest through the first half turned the Tigers' way as they went to a 21-point lead through the third quarter, but when Elliot Yeo goaled early in the fourth the home side hit the front.

The final term was an intense wrestle as both clubs fought desperately for a rare win, West Coast holding the advantage until inside the final five minutes when Steely Green stole it from them with help of a free kick and 50 metre penalty.

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The next went to Tyler Sonsie but Willem Duursma had it back within a kick with a minute and a half on the clock.

One last roll of the dice from the middle saw Seth Campbell mark, the small forward using his full 30 seconds and kicking his third to secure the win.

More to come

Reid 'em and weep

Nothing gets an Eagles crowd going more than a Harley Reid goal bursting from a centre bounce, and they got two rippers on Saturday. The first was in the opening minute of the game, the next in the first 15 seconds of the second quarter as he gathered, feigned a handpass, took two running bounces and goaled from 45. Worth the entry price!

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Tigers can't take a trick

With only four senior players available beyond those that fronted West Coast, Richmond couldn't afford any more injuries. But they came nonetheless. Dion Prestia, the most experienced midfielder on the list, was out of the game with a calf injury within minutes and will likely miss weeks. Tim Taranto (concussion) is the only possible return next round, leaving Adem Yze very little to work with.

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WEST COAST 2.2 6.6 9.9 13.10 (88)

RICHMOND 3.3 8.4 10.7 15.8 (98)

GOALS

West Coast: Waterman 3, Reid 2, Yeo, Shanahan, Owies, Maric, Kelly, Champion, Duursma, Williams

Richmond: Faull 3, Balta 3, Campbell 3, Green 2, McAuliffe, Lynch, Lefau, Sonsie

BEST

West Coast: Reid, Kelly, Ginbey, Yeo, Waterman

Richmond: McAuliffe, Brown, Ross, Balta, Cumming

INJURIES

West Coast: TBC

Richmond: Prestia (calf)

Crowd: TBC at Optus Stadium