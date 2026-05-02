Max Holmes celebrates a goal during the match between Geelong and North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG finished with a flourish to record a 49-point win over North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday.

But the final margin wasn't a true indicator of the match, with North competitive for three quarters and leading at stages in the third term before falling away.

The Cats showed their class late, kicking 11 of 14 goals either side of the last change to set up the 21.9 (135) to 13.8 (86) victory.

CATS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

They were also deadly accurate, kicking 16.3 after half-time.

Shaun Mannagh finished with four goals for the winners and Jeremy Cameron kicked three, while Max Holmes' two third-quarter goals were instrumental in kickstarting the Cats' surge.

Tristan Xerri was enormous for the Roos in the tough loss, finishing with 26 contested possessions - a record for a ruck - along with 14 clearances, seven tackles and 23 hitouts.

Jack Darling and Zane Duursma kicked three goals apiece for North Melbourne.

More to come

Larkey finally reaches milestone

Roos spearhead Nick Larkey entered the game sitting on 299 career goals, but the 300-goal milestone proved briefly elusive. An early set shot went begging, and another attempt drifted wide for no score, delaying the inevitable. He finally broke through early in the third term, clunking a strong mark in the goal square before calmly slotting the near-certainty to bring up his 300th. It was his only goal for the match in a quieter outing for the Roos skipper.

Roos undone by costly errors

It was death by a thousand cuts for the Roos, with basic skill errors and poor execution proving costly throughout the game. The most damaging moment came right on the three-quarter time siren. Griffin Logue missed his target in Caleb Daniel, who then casually chipped the ball off a step straight into the arms of Jeremy Cameron. Cameron wasted no time sending it inside to Shannon Neale who converted to give the Cats a then game-high 17-point lead at the final break. It opened the floodgates, with the Cats kicking eight of the first 10 goals of the final term to put the game to bed. If North can tidy up its execution, they'll be in a much stronger position to challenge more consistently.

GEELONG 4.3 5.6 12.7 21.9 (135)

NORTH MELBOURNE 3.2 5.5 98.8 13.8 (86)

GOALS

Geelong: Mannagh 4, Cameron 3, Neale 3, Holmes 2, Martin 2, Bowes, Dangerfield, Dempsey, Guthrie, Henry, Humphries, Worpel

North Melbourne: Darling 3, Duursma 3, McKercher 2, Simpkin 2, Curtis, Larkey, Sheezel

BEST

Geelong: Holmes, Mannagh, Bruhn, O'Sullivan, Cameron, Worpel

North Melbourne: Xerri, Comben, McKercher, Davies-Uniacke, Darling, Duursma

INJURIES

Geelong: Nil

North Melbourne: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Geelong: Jack Henry (foot soreness), replaced in the selected side by Jack Bowes

North Melbourne: Nil

Crowd: TBC at GMHBA Stadium