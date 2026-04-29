Nathan O'Driscoll during the match between Fremantle and Melbourne in R2, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

This article discusses mental health issues, suicide and other material that some people may find distressing. For immediate support please contact Headspace on 1800 650 890. You may also visit beyondblue.org.au or call the Beyond Blue Support Service on 1300 22 4636

FREMANTLE wingman Nathan O'Driscoll has used his social media to share a powerful message about mental health, opening up on his own struggles with anxiety and revealing he had come close to taking his own life during "deep depressive states".

O'Driscoll, who is the brother of AFLW star Emma O'Driscoll and former Western Bulldogs player Aiden O'Driscoll, said the recent focus on mental health in the AFL had prompted him to share his story in a raw and heartbreaking post on Instagram.

The 23-year-old revealed he had been "extremely close" to taking his own life on three different occasions, with the past few weeks proving especially tough after losing someone close to him.

O'Driscoll's post was flooded with messages of support and love from teammates, with the midfielder's post accompanied by photos with family, friends and Fremantle players.

"I wasn’t going to post this, but with the recent focus on mental health around the league, it feels like the right time," O'Driscoll wrote.

"Over the past four years, I’ve had some incredible highs, but also some very low moments. I’ve struggled with anxiety, a constant need to feel like I belong, and always putting others before myself.

"There have been times where I’ve fallen into deep depressive states and three separate times where I’ve been extremely close to committing suicide.

Nathan O'Driscoll (centre) celebrates a goal with teammates during round one, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

"I'm sharing this because speaking up matters. No one is there to judge you, every person I've opened up to has supported me in ways I never expected.

"From the outside, it might look like I have everything, but what’s going on internally can be a very different story. Everyone is dealing with something, and it’s okay to not be okay."

O'Driscoll, who has played 40 games for Fremantle since 2022 and two games this season, said he was incredible grateful for the people around him who have supported him through his own struggles.

Nathan O'Driscoll runs out onto the field ahead of round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"The past few weeks have been especially tough after losing someone close to me," he wrote.

"But leaning on my family, friends, and teammates has meant everything. I'm incredibly grateful for the people around me.

"There is so much good in this world. Whatever you're going through, it will get better. Reach out, stay connected, and be kind to yourself. You are loved. You are seen. You are heard."

The Dockers praised O'Driscoll for sharing his story and said the club would continue to support him.

"We are incredibly proud of Nathan for speaking so openly today about his mental health," Fremantle EGM of Football, Joe Brierty, said.

"This is a struggle many in our society deal with daily, and often silently, so it's an important conversation as our industry continues to evolve the mental health framework in place to support our people.

Nathan O'Driscoll celebrates a goal during Fremantle's clash against West Coast in round three, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"While football is a high-performance environment, our priority will always be supporting our people.

"Our mental health and well-being team will continue to work very closely with Nathan to provide him with the support that he needs, while he also receives strong support from his family, friends, teammates and the broader club."

O'Driscoll's post comes after Carlton's Elijah Hollands suffered what the club labelled a "mental health episode" during the club's round six clash against Collingwood at the MCG.

Geelong superstar Bailey Smith revealed during his All-Australian acceptance interview last year that he had spent four weeks in a mental health facility, having previously detailed his challenges with depression and anxiety.

Adelaide captain Jordan Dawson also tragically lost his 35-year-old brother recently, with Smith recently leading calls for a men's mental health round to be introduced to the AFL calendar.

If you or anyone you know needs support, contact:

• Headspace on 1800 650 890 or headspace.org.au

• Lifeline: 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au

• 13YARN: 13 92 76 or 13yarn.org.au

• Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636 or beyondblue.org.au

• Urgent Help - Play AFL: play.afl/urgent-help