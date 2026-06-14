Jase Burgoyne and Zak Butters react after Port Adelaide's loss to Sydney at Adelaide Oval in round 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Damian Barrett and Joel Peterson join all the dots on football's big issues to wrap up round 14.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Saints edge into the top 10 after holding on in a nailbiter

- Liam Ryan's impact after joining the Saints in the off-season has been huge

- Damo says the Giants have returned to being a 'lifeless' and 'confused' team

- Is Paul Curtis' three-match ban for his dangerous tackle fair?

- Dees are putting together a solid season under first-year coach Steven King, and who has Max Gawn marked as their next captain?

- Why can't Port win the close ones?

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts