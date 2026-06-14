IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Damian Barrett and Joel Peterson join all the dots on football's big issues to wrap up round 14.
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- Saints edge into the top 10 after holding on in a nailbiter
- Liam Ryan's impact after joining the Saints in the off-season has been huge
- Damo says the Giants have returned to being a 'lifeless' and 'confused' team
- Is Paul Curtis' three-match ban for his dangerous tackle fair?
- Dees are putting together a solid season under first-year coach Steven King, and who has Max Gawn marked as their next captain?
- Why can't Port win the close ones?
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