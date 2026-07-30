Here's everything you need to know ahead of the 2026 NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland game

Courtney Hodder, Kate Hore, Georgie Prespakis, Aishling Moloney, Sarah Rowe, Orla O'Dwyer and Erika O'Shea pose for a photo during the Australia v Ireland portrait session on June 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

TEAMMATES will become rivals this Saturday when two countries go head-to-head in the historic 2026 NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland match at North Sydney Oval.

Some of the AFLW's biggest stars will represent their country in front of a sold-out crowd, with plenty of familiar faces lining up against one another in what promises to be a fiercely contested and entertaining clash.

Back-to-back premiers North Melbourne will have eight players involved. Captain Jasmine Garner, reigning AFLW best and fairest Ash Riddell, Libby Birch and Tahlia Randall will represent Australia, while teammates Blaithin Bogue, Erika O'Shea, Amy Gavin-Mangan and Vikki Wall will pull on the green Irish guernsey.

With national pride on the line in the first AFLW international match of its kind, who will claim the inaugural bragging rights? One thing is for certain - it's set to be a spectacle not to be missed.

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What time is the Australia v Ireland match?

The game starts at 4.15pm AEDT on Saturday, August 1.

What time do the gates open?

North Sydney Oval gates open at 2:45pm AEDT.

How do I get to North Sydney Oval?



By public transport

Train

The closest train station is North Sydney Station, located approximately 1km (around a 15-minute walk) from North Sydney Oval.

Bus

North Sydney Oval is easily accessible by bus, with routes 202, 203, 207, 208 and 209 stopping along Miller Street.

Metro

Victoria Cross Metro Station is just a five-minute walk from North Sydney Oval.



By car

Metered parking is available on Miller Street and Ridge Street, while timed parking is available on Carlow Street. For accessible parking locations, visit: https://www.northsydney.nsw.gov.au/homepage/97/find-accessible-parking-spaces

Chloe Molloy and Paris McCarthy with the Australia v Ireland Cup on July 28, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Can I still get a ticket to the match?

No, tickets are now sold out. Fans who missed out are encouraged to join the waitlist and will be the first to know should any additional tickets become available in the lead-up to the match.

Can I watch the game on TV?

The match will be broadcast live nationally on Fox Footy, Kayo Sports, Kayo Freebies and Binge.

Are there any watch parties I can attend?

The AFL has partnered with local venues to host watch parties for the Australia v Ireland match after the historic clash sold out.



The AFL will paint participating venues, including the Coogee Bay Hotel (Coogee), PJ O'Brien's (Sydney CBD), Clovelly Hotel (Clovelly), Shea's (Clovelly), Rag & Famish (North Sydney), The Henson Park Hotel (Marrickville), The Bellevue Hotel (Paddington) and Club Five Dock RSL (Five Dock) in the Australian green and gold and the Irish green for the historic clash, with more venues in Sydney to be confirmed closer to the match.



For fans in Melbourne wanting to watch the match alongside fellow supporters, the W Club at The Aviary Hotel (Abbotsford) will also host a watch party.

Live and loud 🔊



The AFL has partnered with local venues to host watch parties for the 2026 NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland match after the historic clash sold out 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kXUvS0aHvm — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) July 17, 2026

What type of ball is being used?

The Australia v Ireland match will be played under Australian Football rules using a classic Sherrin football.

Who's presenting the trophy to the winning team?

AFL Commissioner Gabrielle Trainor AO, who has served on the AFL Commission since 2016 and played a significant role in the growth of women's football and the game more broadly across New South Wales, will present the trophy to the winning team following the match.

AFL Commissioner Gabrielle Trainor poses with the Australia v Ireland Cup during an AFLW Media Opportunity on July 28, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

What other medals are being presented and by who?

Australian Football Hall of Fame member Debbie Lee and Irish sporting legend Cora Staunton will present the best-on-ground medal. Lee will present the best-on-ground medal if awarded to an Australian player, while Staunton will present the medal if awarded to an Irish player.



The best-on-ground medal will be awarded to the player who receives the most votes from Australia and Ireland senior coaches Darren Crocker and Colin O'Riordan, who will each vote on a 3-2-1 basis. In the event of a tie, AFL Executive General Manager of AFLW, Health and Football Operations Laura Kane will cast the deciding vote.

Who will captain Australia and Ireland?

Jasmine Garner and Orla O'Dwyer have been appointed captains of Australia and Ireland respectively for the historic clash.



Garner is the current North Melbourne captain and led the Kangaroos to their second consecutive premiership in 2025. O'Dwyer is the most experienced player in Ireland's 25-player squad and has played 82 games for the Brisbane Lions since her AFLW debut in round 1, 2020.

Jas Garner (left) and Orla O'Dwyer pose for a photo at an AFLW Australia v Ireland media opportunity on July 21, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Who are the players to watch for?

Reigning AFLW Best and Fairest and dual North Melbourne premiership player Ash Riddell headlines the players named to represent Australia.



Riddell will be joined by some of the competition's most decorated stars, including North Melbourne teammate Jasmine Garner, Melbourne's Kate Hore, Richmond's Monique Conti, and Brisbane's Courtney Hodder, alongside young guns Georgie Prespakis (Geelong), Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide) and Zippy Fish (Sydney).



Among the players named to represent Ireland is dual Brisbane premiership player Orla O'Dwyer, Dayna Finn (Carlton), Aine McDonagh (Hawthorn), Aisling McCarthy (Fremantle), Aishling Moloney (Geelong Cats) and Niamh Kelly (Adelaide), as well as the hard-running Sarah Rowe (Collingwood) and Erika O'Shea (North Melbourne).

You can view the full squads here.

Who is coaching?

Dual North Melbourne premiership coach Darren Crocker will lead Australia and will be supported by Australian Football Hall of Fame member, AFLW premiership captain and West Coast senior coach Daisy Pearce as senior assistant coach.



Australia's coaching ranks will also feature AFL premiership player and Essendon AFLW Head of Development Ben Brown, dual Adelaide premiership player-turned-assistant coach Courtney Cramey and Sydney assistant coach Tanya Hetherington, while West Coast Head of AFLW Michelle Cowan will oversee football operations.



Irish-born Sydney AFLW senior coach Colin O'Riordan has been appointed senior coach of Ireland. O'Riordan played 34 AFL games for the Swans from 2016 to 2022, before becoming the first Irish-born senior coach in AFL/AFLW history.



Two-time Brisbane AFLW premiership coach and three-time AFLCA AFLW Coach of the Year Craig Starcevich will serve as senior assistant coach. Ireland's coaching panel will also feature Sydney premiership defender and GWS Academy coach Tadhg Kennelly, Fremantle forward Aine Tighe and Geelong assistant coach Elise Coventry.