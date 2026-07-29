The Australia v Ireland match is creating a coaching squeeze for several AFLW clubs

Darren Crocker and Colin O'Riordan. Pictures: AFL Photos

A TIMING crunch with the NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland representative match and the final round of match simulations means a number of senior coaches have a tough decision to make.

Australia and North Melbourne coach Darren Crocker has opted to let head of footy (and previous senior assistant) Rhys Harwood take the reins of the Kangaroos' match simulation against St Kilda.

Sydney and Ireland coach Colin O'Riordan will be around for the Swans' match simulation against Greater Western Sydney the day after the representative game, but will also take a step back on match day, given his workload.

With senior assistant Tanya Hetherington also tied up in the representative game, assistant Brooke Lochland will be among those helping to steer the ship for Sydney.

Queensland-based Craig Starcevich (Ireland senior assistant) will fly back to coach Brisbane against Gold Coast on Sunday night.

Counterpart Rhyce Shaw has been drafted in as the Irish team's runner, and will also do double duty over the weekend.

Rhyce Shaw during a Gold Coast AFLW training session at Austworld Centre Oval on July 15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast leader and Australia senior assistant Daisy Pearce has the longest road trip, with the time difference working to her favour, and will fly into Perth on Sunday morning for a quick turnaround to coach the Eagles against Fremantle.

Earlier this match simulation period, Hawthorn's Daniel Webster opted to step aside during one of the Hawks' games, allowing assistant Steph Binder a development opportunity to coach a game in her own right.