Eilish O'Dowd is happy with the decision to have player surnames on the back of guernseys for Australia v Ireland

Eilish O'Dowd and Grace Kos pose with the Ireland flag on July 29, 2026, ahead of a clash against Australia. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney utility Eilish O'Dowd believes having player surnames on the back of guernseys for the historic 2026 NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland match is a nice touch that will give players something to reflect on.

An AFLW first for Saturday's representative clash at North Sydney Oval, the initiative boosts player recognition and gives athletes – especially the inaugural Irish team – a special memento to reflect on.

"It's a nice touch to have," O'Dowd said on Wednesday.

"It'll be a lovely memento for the future to look back on. You might not feel it now, but in a couple of years we'll look back and realise how big of a deal this was – to make the team and be the first to represent Ireland in AFLW.

"To have our names on the back is super special."

As part of the first-ever AFLW Irish representative team to face Australia in an international match, O'Dowd joins 25 of the League's top Irish players for this historic clash.

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Beyond celebrating the strong connection between the League and Ireland, the game highlights the significant contributions Irish players have made since the competition began in 2017.

Among them is Irish sporting legend Cora Staunton, who became the first player drafted directly from Ireland ahead of the 2018 season.

A former Giant who kicked 55 goals across 50 games, Staunton inspired a generation of talent – an impact often dubbed 'The Cora Effect'. Her journey was captured in a home documentary that motivated many current players to make the code switch.

Now serving as Ireland's chair of selectors, it was announced on Tuesday that Staunton will present the best-on-ground medal if an Irish player wins it.

"Cora was the first, and I think she set the tone," O'Dowd said.

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"She was the first person Alan (McConnell) brought in, and that just kind of led to all the rest of the Irish players coming over. So, it's special that she's on our board of selectors as well, and she's obviously had a big week with Mayo (winning the 2026 All-Ireland title), being from Mayo as well.

"She's left a massive legacy at the club here. All the girls love her and can't wait to see her again."

On Monday, Team Ireland announced that Sinead Goldrick (knee) and Tanya Kennedy (back) were forced out by injury, with Grace Kos and Aisling Reidy named as late call-ups.

Kos, a GWS utility, joins as a direct replacement for Goldrick.

"I'm absolutely delighted Grace was called up," O'Dowd said.

Eilish O'Dowd and Grace Kos pose with the Ireland flag on July 29, 2026, ahead of a clash against Australia. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're very lucky to have great depth on this team. It's next player up, and Grace will be fantastic. It'll be lovely to run out with her."

With only five AFLW games under her belt due to an elbow injury in her debut year, the 24-year-old is the least experienced player across both rosters. However, O'Dowd believes Kos's impact far outweighs her lack of games, noting she brings a "mountain of weapons" to the squad.

"(Kos) has so many incredible talents. Her strengths are her tackling and defence," she said.

"She's a really sticky tagger as well, so we might see her doing a bit of that at the weekend. But also, her run and carry. The girls here hate to see the two of us come running up the field together because we kind of have that instinctive play where we know where the next player is going to be."

Despite her initial shock at her inclusion, Kos feels physically and mentally ready to embrace the opportunity.

"To be involved myself is crazy, and I kind of never thought it would happen. So, I'm delighted to be there," she told AFL.com.au.

Eilish O'Dowd, Callum Brown and Grace Kos pose with the Ireland flag on July 29, 2026, ahead of a clash against Australia. Picture: AFL Photos

"It was unfortunate only getting the five games last year with the injury. But hopefully, I've learned enough over the past year and a half to perform well this season and in this game.

"I obviously had a lot of time off last season getting injured halfway through, so the minute I could get back to running, I was always gung-ho and refining some skills. I feel like I have put in a lot of work this pre-season and even pre-pre-season, and I'm hoping that stands to me, and I'm able to take that all into the game."

With the match scheduled just a week before the AFLW season starts, Kos dismissed concerns about playing a high-intensity game, accepting that risk comes with elite sport.

"That's just the nature of the sport," she said.

"Having those match sim formats this year in pre-season, a lot of injuries have come out of that, and even in training. So, I think it's always going to happen. If it's not in this game, it could have happened in the Swans (practice) game, so you never know. It's just something you sign yourself up for that could potentially happen."