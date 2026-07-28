Player surnames will feature on Australia and Ireland's guernseys for Saturday's game, while seniority has won out in competition for jumper numbers

Jas Garner (left) and Orla O'Dwyer pose for a photo at an AFLW Australia v Ireland media opportunity on July 21, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

IN AN AFLW first, player surnames will feature on the back of guernseys for the historic NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland match at North Sydney Oval on Saturday, 1 August.

The addition of player surnames on the back of guernseys aims to enhance player recognition and strengthen connections between fans and players.



Player guernsey numbers for the match have also been confirmed, with numbers allocated based on player preference, followed by games played.



Australian captain Jasmine Garner and Irish captain Orla O’Dwyer will wear No. 25 and No. 9 respectively – the same numbers they wear for North Melbourne and the Brisbane Lions.

Garner and O’Dwyer are among 29 players who will wear their regular guernsey numbers, while 21 players will wear different numbers for the representative clash.

For Australia, Courtney Hodder (77 games) narrowly edged out Mim Strom (74) and Harriet Cordner (73) to claim the No. 21 guernsey, with Strom assigned No. 1 and Cordner No. 20.



Kate Hore will switch from her usual No. 10 to No. 8, with Ebony Marinoff – who last season became the equal-first player to reach 100 AFLW games – ranked ahead on games played.



For Ireland, Sarah Rowe (75 games) received the No. 7 guernsey ahead of Aisling McCarthy (67), with McCarthy to wear No. 1 instead.

2026 NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland guernsey numbers

Number Australia Ireland 1 Mim Strom Aisling McCarthy 2 Libby Birch Orlagh Lally 3 Charlie Thomas Kayleigh Cronin 4 Monique Conti Niamh Martin 5 Tyla Hanks Grace Kos 6 Maddison Gay Eilish O'Dowd 7 Ash Riddell Sarah Rowe 8 Kate Hore Aine McDonagh 9 Breanna Koenen Orla O'Dwyer 10 Ebony Marinoff Blaithin Bogue 11 Tyanna Smith Clara Fitzpatrick 12 Sophie Conway Jennifer Dunne 13 Nina Morrison Vikki Wall 14 Ella Roberts Erika O'Shea 15 Chloe Molloy Paris McCarthy 16 Tahlia Randall 17 Tahlia Gillard Dayna Finn 19 Erone Fitzpatrick 20 Harriet Cordner Niamh McLaughlin 21 Courtney Hodder Amy Gavin Mangan 22 Ellie McKenzie Rachel Kearns 23 Zippy Fish Niamh Kelly 24 Amy Boyle-Carr 25 Jasmine Garner Aisling Reidy 26 Neasa Dooley 29 Matilda Scholz 32 Chelsea Biddell 41 Georgie Prespakis 45 Aishling Moloney

The 2026 NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland match will be played under Australian Football rules using a classic Sherrin football and will bring together some of the competition's biggest stars and emerging talent, celebrating the continued growth of women’s football and the strong connection between AFLW and Ireland.



Following the strong demand for the match, the AFL is pleased to confirm a limited number of additional tickets will be released at today, Tuesday 28 July, at 2pm AEST via Ticketmaster.



The match will start at 4.15pm and be broadcast live nationally on Fox Footy, Kayo Sports, Kayo Freebies and Binge.



Fans across Sydney can also experience the excitement of the occasion beyond North Sydney Oval by attending a watch party at participating venues.



These include the Coogee Bay Hotel (Coogee), PJ O’Brien’s (Sydney CBD), Clovelly Hotel (Clovelly), Shea’s (Clovelly), Rag & Famish (North Sydney), The Henson Park Hotel (Marrickville), The Bellevue Hotel (Paddington), Club Five Dock RSL (Five Dock) and Pumphouse Sydney (Darling Harbour).



The W Club at The Aviary Hotel (Abbotsford) will also host a watch party for fans across Melbourne.



For more information about the 2026 NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland match, visit AUSVIRL.AFL