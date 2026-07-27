All the action from the women's state leagues around the country

Sabrina Frederick celebrates a goal during the VFLW match between Collingwood and Darebin at Preston City Oval in round 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

AS STATE leagues across the country edge toward finals, some big results and big individual performances were on show over the weekend.

Draft prospects dominated the SANFLW and WAFLW, while a smattering of AFLW players across the VFLW made things very interesting.

Sabrina Frederick hit the scoreboard, Lauren Ahrens was instrumental for the Bulldogs, and draftee Mizuki Brothwell showed her wares.

SANFLW

Glenelg 4.3 (27) def. by North Adelaide 7.4 (46)

Three goals to former West Coast and Adelaide defender Amber Ward helped North Adelaide to a seventh win of the season, edging ahead of South Adelaide and into the top four.

Laura Niejalke finished with 25 disposals and five tackles for the victors, and Zara Molloy kicked a couple of goals.

Draft prospect Georgie Fielder had 13 disposals and five clearances for Glenelg, while ruck Cassie McWilliam (20 disposals, 33 hitouts, one goal) was the side's best.

Norwood 2.6 (18) def. by Sturt 4.8 (32)

Sturt star Isobel Kuiper recorded another 24 disposals, 10 clearances, and eight tackles in the club's win over Norwood on Saturday, further cementing the side within the top four.

Skout Young – eligible for December's draft – finished with 15 disposals, and Millie McCarthy kicked two goals from the ruck.

Skout Young in action during the 2024 Under 16 Girls Championships match between South Australia and Vic Metro at Prospect Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

Bottom-ager Lani Cocks had 14 disposals and five tackles for Norwood, while Ashley Baker and Amelia Rusden each hit the scoreboard.

Woodville-West Torrens 5.6 (36) def. South Adelaide 5.5 (35)

For the second time this season, Woodville-West Torrens has bested reigning premier South Adelaide in a 2025 Grand Final rematch, and in the process, has knocked the Panthers out of the top four with two rounds to go.

Key forward Klaudia O'Neill was dangerous in front of goal, kicking three goals from her eight disposals for the Eagles, and draft prospects Julia Faulkner (14 disposals, six tackles) and Lucy Moore (19 disposals, eight tackles) played important roles in the win.

Grand Final best on ground Emma Charlton (17 disposals, 14 tackles, one goal) never stopped working as she shapes as a top pick in December's Telstra AFLW Draft, and Jaidee-Lee Shortridge kicked two goals for South Adelaide.

West Adelaide 6.4 (40) def. Central District 2.8 (20)

Another top draft prospect in Emily Mableson put on a show for West Adelaide in its fourth win of the season.

Mableson finished with 22 disposals, and seven inside 50s in the win, while Zoe Venning (32 disposals, seven marks) and Iilish Ross (27 disposals, nine inside 50s) were also significant for the Bloods.

Top ager Miyu Endersby was among Central District's best, recording 14 disposals and 28 hitouts from the ruck.

Miyu Endersby kicks the ball under pressure from Freya Ross during the 2026 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between South Australia and Queensland at Shepley Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

QAFLW

Southport 8.6 (54) def. by Aspley 3.3 (21)

Stephanie O'Brien was the star for reigning premier Southport's win over Aspley on Saturday.

O'Brien recorded 27 disposals, seven inside 50s, and one goal in the win, while Rianna Schill (23 disposals, six tackles), Ella Maurer (23 disposals) and Kiara Hillier (20 disposals, five tackles) were all important.

Ella Smith (31 disposals, eight tackles) and Eva Downie (26 disposals, eight tackles) were impressive for Aspley despite the loss.

Coorparoo 2.3 (15) def. Bond University 1.6 (12)

Coorparoo edged a game ahead of Bond University in second on the ladder thanks to some accurate kicking on Saturday afternoon.

Bottom-ager Edie Fraser's skill was on display for Coorparoo, using her 10 disposals at 100 per cent efficiency, as Chelsea Chesterfield and Indiana Scheffler goaled.

Edie Fraser celebrates a goal during the Marsh AFL National U18 Championships match between Western Australia and Queensland at RSEA Park on June 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Shannon Nolan was Bond University's leading ball winner, finishing with 23.

Maroochydore 2.11 (23) def. by Broadbeach 5.5 (35)

Gold Coast Academy product Stephanie Aguinaldo (22 disposals, seven inside 50s, two goals) was immense for Broadbeach in Saturday's win over Maroochydore, doing her chances of being drafted no harm, while Alicia Withers (seven tackles) brought the defensive pressure.

Stephanie Aguinaldo in action during the 2026 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between South Australia and Queensland at Shepley Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

For Maroochydore, Molly Ferguson – the Lions Academy's top draft prospect this year – was best, with 27 disposals used at 81.5 per cent efficiency.

Morningside 5.8 (38) def. Wilston Grange 1.4 (10)

Lions Academy product Stella Scott (22 disposals, 10 tackles) was immense in Morningside's win over Wilston Grange on Saturday, as Courtney Mcdonnell kicked two of the side's five goals.

Stella Scott enters the field ahead of the 2026 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between South Australia and Queensland at Shepley Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

Zimra Hussain led the way for Wilston Grange, with 24 disposals.

Moreton Bay 2.5 (17) def. by University of Queensland 12.12 (84)

University of Queensland enjoyed a combined seven goals from Lily Gilliand, Kate McKenna and Sophie Dunne on its way to a big win over Moreton Bay, while Luka Yoshida-Martin had a game-high 32 disposals.

Grace Tucker was Moreton Bay's focus in attack, kicking both of the side's goals for the day.

WAFLW

Perth 6.11 (47) def. East Fremantle 2.5 (17)

A pair of draft prospects got busy in attack for Perth in its big win over East Fremantle on Saturday. For Mia Carlshausen it resulted in two goals from 14 disposals, but for Mel Grage, conversion proved an issue, finishing with three behinds for the day.

Mia Carlshausen in action during the 2026 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Victoria Country and Western Australia at Kennedy Community Centre. Picture: AFL Photos

Holly Britton – sister of West Coast's Jaide – and Amy Trindade each recorded 24 disposals in the win.

Chloe Colegate was East Fremantle's leading possession getter, with 24.

South Fremantle 9.6 (60) def. Subiaco 7.5 (47)

SANFLW convert Kiana Lee continued her goalkicking ways for South Fremantle, finishing with four from 15 disposals on Saturday, while Madison Hadley (three goals) and Shannyn Pomersbach (two) also hit the scoreboard.

Bottom-agers Caitlin Boss (12 disposals) and Beatrice Crane (11 disposals) – sister of Port Adelaide draftee Olivia – played their part for Subiaco.

Beatrice Crane handpasses the ball during the 2026 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Victoria Country and Western Australia at Kennedy Community Centre. Picture: AFL Photos

Swan Districts 12.11 (83) def. Peel Thunder 1.3 (9)

A trio of draft prospects proved handy for Swan Districts in its big win over Peel with one round to play.

Shaya Yarran (20 disposals, one goal), Summer Adjuk (26 disposals) and Grace Hirst (12 disposals) worked hard for the Swans, as Taylah Edwards kicked four goals in the win.

Bottom-ager Tiama Collard (17 disposals) and draft hopeful Heidi Ireland (16) never stopped working for Peel.

Heidi Ireland kicks the ball during the 2026 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Victoria Country and Western Australia at Kennedy Community Centre. Picture: AFL Photos

East Perth 3.1 (19) def. by West Perth 9.15 (69)

Two names at the top of draft boards come December – Cara Dziegielewski and Lexi Strachan – were crucial to West Perth's big, if inaccurate, win over East Perth on Sunday.

Ruck Dziegielsewski recorded 21 disposals, 24 hitouts, and a goal for the game, and Strachan had 18 disposals and a goal of her own. Meanwhile Hope Ugle-Hayward kicked two of the Royals' three goals.

Cara Dziegielewski during the National Championships U18 Girls match between Victoria Country and Western Australia on July 4th, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

VFLW

Western Bulldogs 5.5 (35) def. Sandringham 5.2 (32)

Even with a host of AFLW players in the side, it took a late Steph Asiack goal to get the Bulldogs across the line against Sandringham on Saturday.

Defender Lauren Ahrens was prolific, with 23 disposals, 12 intercepts, and six tackles for the match, while recent draftees Mizuki Brothwell (nine intercepts, 16 disposals, seven tackles) and Amaia Wain (eight intercepts, 13 disposals) worked well to defend alongside her.

Mizuki Brothwell during the Western Bulldogs' 2026 team photo day at Mission Whitten Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

Analea McKee kicked a goal from her nine disposals, while also recording 12 hitouts, and Lou Stephenson (10 disposals, six hitouts) offered some flexibility. Midfielder Brooke Barwick only recorded the eight disposals, but worked hard defensively to lay 11 tackles in the win.

St Kilda forward Darcy Guttridge also ran out for Sandringham, but recorded just nine disposals for the outing.

Collingwood 7.11 (53) def. Darebin 0.0 (0)

Collingwood put its foot down to propel to the top of the ladder with a demolition of Darebin.

Sabrina Frederick was a focal point in attack, with three goals from 17 disposals, staying back in Melbourne instead of heading out west for the side's AFLW practice match. Georgia Knight also stayed local but recorded just four touches for the game.

Sabrina Frederick slots it with ease! 💃



🎥: Watch the VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/3tCplLr0Vq — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) July 25, 2026

Darebin captain Caitlin Bunker (28 disposals, eight clearances) worked hard against the tide.

Caitlin Bunker kicks the ball during the VFLW match between Collingwood and Darebin at Preston City Oval in round 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton 6.6 (42) def. Williamstown 4.8 (32)

Carlton's winning ways continued, snagging a win over a humming Williamstown side, helped along by Alessia Acquaro's three goals.

Alessia Acquario runs it to go!



🎥: Watch the VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/VnO0MVlvgM — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) July 25, 2026

Blues replacement signing Kiara Bischa recorded seven intercepts, while former North Melbourne and St Kilda utility Lucy Burke impressed with 14 intercepts, 30 disposals, and 10 marks.

Georgia Howes (21 disposals, 18 hitouts), and Ellen Williams (20 disposals, six intercepts) were strong for the Seagulls.

Casey 2.3 (15) def. by Geelong 7.5 (47)

The work of AFLW pair Jasmin Stewart and Renee Morgan helped Geelong to a win over Casey on Saturday afternoon.

Stewart was the game's leading ball winner, with 26 disposals and a goal to her name, while Morgan also kicked a goal from her 18 touches and seven tackles.

Renee Morgan puts it through!



🎥: Watch the VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/V4LAhDMelt — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) July 25, 2026

Tylah Burn (10 clearances) and Meg Macdonald (10 tackles) worked hard in the thick of it for the Demons.

Box Hill 0.5 (5) def. by Essendon 5.14 (44)

Essendon broke a four-game losing streak in a big way over Box Hill on Saturday.

Captain El Chaston (32 disposals, eight marks) was impressive, as was Georgia Tyrrell (26 disposals, one goal), while Lucy Thompson (five inside 50s, 15 disposals) offered a strong conduit into attack.

Eloise Chaston listens in at three quarter time of the VFLW match between Essendon and Geelong at Windy Hill in round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Emma Stive (eight intercepts), Angelina Torcasio (seven) and Ella Stoddart (seven) tried hard to quell the momentum of the Bombers.