Erika O'Shea during the Australia v Ireland portrait session at AFL House, June 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ERIKA O'Shea might be a two-time premiership player and a fan-favourite to North Melbourne supporters, but back home in Ireland she's got nothing on Darren Crocker.

Hailing from a small town called Macroom in the republic of Ireland, to the west of Cork, there lies a board dedicated to Crocker and his achievements.

The Roos coach visited O'Shea's hometown and received quite the reception. Free food and drink, adoring fans and an honour board in the local school.

"Darren Crocker came to Macroom, he got free breakfast and free coffee in the café, and he came up to the local school who have a massive board of all his achievements and history and everything," O'Shea told AFL.com.au.

"That's what I mean, it just, it means so much to everyone back home, supporting us, because they want to see more and more of the game and it's just exciting because I feel like we don't realise it but we are inspiring the next generation, and to be able to be a part of such a big game, it's such an honour."

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When probed about her town's love for her coach over her, O'Shea did confirm that there were a few of her own guernseys floating about, and "they always do something nice" for her when she visits.

It makes sense to O'Shea that Crocker has been so firmly embraced by her hometown. He's kind and caring but also the epitome of an Australian.

Jasmine Garner, Darren Crocker and Kim Rennie after the Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park, November 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"When I think of Aussies, I think of 'Crock' and his voice," O'Shea said, boldly imitating her coach's voice.

"He was like, yea, big Australian accent and that croaky voice."

For now, however, Crock is the enemy as he takes the reigns of the Australian side shaping to battle it out with the Irish on August 1.

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"I don't want to give any information on that," O'Shea laughed about gatekeeping the secrets to Crocker's heart.

"No, he's a good lad though. I love Crock. He's just good value. He's genuinely like a dad figure, so I'm jealous of the Australians to get such a good coach, but obviously we're really lucky to have Colin (O'Riordan) as well.

"But Darren Crocker, the way to win him over, I think it's baking. His wife, Marcia, she bakes all the time, so if the Aussies want to get on his good side give him a plate of brownies and say no more. He loves a sweet treat."

So, while Macroom will be glued to the TV to cheer on O'Shea and her Irish team, lighting a candle for the defender as part of their family tradition, there will be a small pull to support the Aussies. Because of Crock.

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But at O'Shea's home away from home of St Kilda, they will be hellbent on supporting the Irish.

"I'm going to call it County Kilda at this stage, I feel like it's genuinely just another place where more Irish just come. It's like County Coogee as well. There's two places in Australia. It's those two that all the Irish just come to and they all stay together," O'Shea said.

"I actually moved to St Kilda about a year and a half ago and I live literally beside an Irish pub, and it's just pub culture in St Kilda. Everyone just comes out and has dinner chats and it's lovely. It's like being at home, I can't say that enough. I feel like I'm in Ireland."