Changes to the opening two rounds of the 2026 NAB AFLW Season have been announced

Monique Conti in action during Richmond's clash against Collingwood in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL has confirmed time changes to nine matches and broadcaster changes to four matches across the opening two rounds of the 2026 NAB AFLW Season, following confirmation of the fixture for Rounds 23 and 24 of the 2026 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

The changes have been made to minimise overlap between AFLW and AFL matches during the season crossover period and give fans the opportunity to watch both their AFLW and AFL teams play.

In Round 1, the start times for four AFLW matches have changed, while two matches have broadcaster changes:

Saturday, 15 August

Richmond vs. Collingwood at IKON Park will now start at 5.05pm AEST and be broadcast on FOX (previously 7.15pm AEST on SEVEN)

Gold Coast Suns vs. Western Bulldogs at People First Stadium will now start at 7.15pm AEST and be broadcast on SEVEN (previously 2.05pm AEST on FOX)

The AFL/AFLW double-header between North Melbourne and the Geelong Cats at Marvel Stadium has been confirmed for Saturday afternoon on FOX, with the AFLW match kicking off at 1.00pm AEST, followed by the AFL match between the same two clubs

Sunday, 16 August

Adelaide Crows vs. Sydney Swans at Unley Oval will now start at 12.05pm ACST (previously 2.05pm ACST)

Fremantle vs. Port Adelaide at Cockburn ARC Oval will now start at 12.35pm AWST (previously 2.35pm AWST)

The AFL/AFLW double-header between the GWS GIANTS and West Coast Eagles at ENGIE Stadium has been confirmed for Sunday afternoon on FOX, with the AFLW match kicking off at 4.45pm AEST, following the AFL match between the same two clubs

In Round 2, the start times for five AFLW matches have changed, while two matches have broadcaster changes:

Saturday, 22 August

Western Bulldogs vs. Richmond at Mission Whitten Oval will now start at 2.05pm AEST and be broadcast on FOX (previously 5.05pm AEST on SEVEN)

West Coast Eagles vs. Gold Coast SUNS at Mineral Resources Park will now be played on Saturday, with the start time of 12.35pm AWST (previously Sunday at 3.05pm AWST)

Geelong Cats vs. St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium will now start at 5.00pm AEST (previously 2.05pm AEST)

Sunday, 23 August

Carlton vs. Adelaide Crows at IKON Park will now start at 3.20pm AEST (previously 1.05pm AEST)

Port Adelaide vs. Hawthorn at Alberton Oval will now start at 4.50pm ACST (previously 2.35pm ACST)

Collingwood vs. Fremantle at Victoria Park will now be broadcast on SEVEN (previously FOX)

The AFL/AFLW double-header at the SCG has been confirmed for Sunday afternoon on FOX, with the AFLW match between the Sydney Swans and Essendon kicking off at 12.30pm AEST, followed by the AFL match between the Sydney Swans and North Melbourne

AFL Head of Strategy and Scheduling Josh Bowler said:

“Where possible, we've adjusted the fixture to reduce overlap between AFLW and AFL matches, giving fans greater flexibility to attend or tune in to both competitions while continuing to showcase AFLW to the widest possible audience.

“On behalf of the AFL, I’d like to thank the clubs, venues and broadcast partners for their collaboration and flexibility in accommodating these changes ahead of the season.”

The 2026 NAB AFLW Season gets underway on Sunday, 9 August, when St Kilda hosts Carlton in an historic AFL/AFLW double-header at Marvel Stadium for Spud’s Game.