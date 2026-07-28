Chloe Molloy talks about what it means to represent her country as international clash nears

Chloe Molloy and Paris McCarthy with the Australia v Ireland Cup on July 28, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WHEN elite talent meets national pride, fans are in for a showstopper, and Chloe Molloy promises nothing less in Saturday's 2026 NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland clash.

Molloy was on hand on Tuesday to unveil the Cup and Best on Ground Medal alongside Sydney teammate and Irish rival Paris McCarthy. Both agreed that donning national colours will push the League’s best to lift their performance to another level.

The AFL also announced that AFL Commissioner Gabrielle Trainor AO will present the trophy to the winning team following the match. Meanwhile, Australian Football Hall of Fame member Debbie Lee will present the best-on-ground medal if won by an Australian player, and Irish legend Cora Staunton will present the honour if awarded to an Irish player.

Despite facing usual teammates, Molloy emphasised that personal ties will be put aside on match day. With many taking the field for their country for the first time, she expects an intensely physical contest where players give everything.

The fixture marks the first AFLW representative match in nearly a decade. While Saturday’s sell-out at North Sydney Oval is a one-off, Molloy hopes it paves the way for regular representative fixtures — much like the recently extended AAMI AFL Origin.

"Bigger and better is always welcome," Molloy said.

"AFLW has been around for a decade now, and I think you need to stop and be where your feet are and acknowledge that we've got Australia v Ireland.

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"It took so much work to get this rep game up and running through the PA (AFL Players Association), the AFL and players.

"I'd be remiss if I didn't say, 'Yeah, I want rep footy’. I want to be able to represent my state or country, whatever it may be, but it needs to be done in the right way in terms of athlete load management. We also both want to win a premiership for our football club. So, there's definitely scope for more rep footy within the AFLW space, and Saturday is going to kickstart that."

Molloy noted that atmosphere at North Sydney Oval would be special, calling the capacity crowd a privilege to play in front of and a clear milestone in the AFLW’s continued evolution.

"I stand here able to represent my country in front of a sell-out crowd, which I think is the second-best thing to playing for your country (itself)," she said.

"Honestly, no one could be there, and I'd still be just as proud to represent the green and gold. We're representing our country in front of family, friends, and supporters. I would just advocate: if you liked it this year, then get on the waitlist, jump on, and I think this is something that will evolve and just continue to get bigger and better."

With the revamped pre-season schedule allowing for more scratch matches, players enter the contest well prepared following a heavy block of practice games and match simulations.

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"As athletes, the priority is to be match-ready and match-loaded," Molloy said.

"There's a lot about injury prevention and how long that takes; it's not my lane. I just get told when to play… but it's such an honour to play this game that you'd do whatever it takes to be up and ready.

"As long as injury prevention is ticked off and the match-ready fitness is ticked off, that ultimately leads to the best quality match. You don't want to go out there not fully prepared and fully confident in yourself."

With a full AFLW season on the horizon and a premiership on the line, Molloy emphasised the significance of playing in the first Australia v Ireland AFLW clash.

Chloe Molloy and Paris McCarthy with the Australia v Ireland Cup on July 28, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's not lost on any of the athletes (going) out there what this game means, and also to be able to do it for the first time, you set the standard of what this game's going to represent," she said.

"You've got the best of the best, so I just don't see it being easy at all.

"North Sydney Oval is a smaller ground, so expect fast-paced and probably high-scoring. Neither side is willing to take it easy on the other.

"There's a lot of pride on the line, and when you get elite athletes playing for their pride, you're going to see a class game."