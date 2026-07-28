Charlotte Thomas during the AFLW practice match between West Coast and Collingwood at Mineral Resources Park on July 24, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

AFLW footy is back! The past weekend gave us a sneak peak of AFLW team line-ups for 2026, and there were plenty of exciting discoveries. New roles, new faces and players finding new levels to their play - this weekend had it all.

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While these roles should be taken with a grain of salt given the numerous missing stars that should return in round one, they still offer some handy insights into what we can expect in 2026. With new gameplans rolled out by the many new coaches across the weekend as well, there was plenty to learn.

Here are some players who had their stocks move across the weekend.

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Stocks Up

Charlotte Thomas (WCE, DEF, $702,000) - 89 Fantasy points

21 disposals, four marks, six tackles, three clearances, three inside 50s

As the pre-season has progressed, rumours of Charlie Thomas spending her time in the midfield have begun to filter out of Perth. Those rumours were wholly confirmed in the Eagles' hitout against Collingwood, as Thomas spent the entire game as an inside midfielder as the second-in-command alongside Ella Roberts. Thomas had previously been seen as a solid defender, capable of a high 60s average and priced at 65 this season, but with limited projected upside. With the chance for midfield time now on the horizon (noting that first choice mid, and co-captain alongside Thomas, Bella Lewis was not playing), the chances that Thomas can average over 70 have increased substantially.

Zoe Wakfer (WCE, DEF, $280,000) - 90 Fantasy points

22 disposals, eight marks, 15 intercept possessions, four rebound 50s

With Thomas moving into the midfield, Zoe Wakfer stepped us as the backline general and took the role in her stride. She took eight marks (four contested) and had 15 intercept possessions, making it incredibly difficult for the Magpies to progress forward. Priced at just 26.1 thanks to a quiet 2025 season, Wakfer is incredibly cheap in AFLW Fantasy and is a handy pick for those looking to fill out their bench defenders.

Ruby Schleicher (COL, MID, $726,000) - 103 Fantasy points

22 disposals, five marks, four tackles, two goals

If Friday's effort is anything to go by, Schleicher is going to be an absolute weapon for the Magpies this season. It won't be as a midfielder or a defender (where she has excelled previously), but rather playing as a centre half-forward. In the second half, Schleicher dominated the game, looking very much like the version of Bonnie Toogood of 2023 that averaged 102 Fantasy points and was made All-Australian vice-captain. It is unfortunate that Schleicher will be unable to obtain forward status this season, but given she is priced at only 67 - and with an 80+ average looking eminently possible if she can replicate this performance - there is a case to be made for picking her this season.

Ruby Schleicher during the AFLW practice match between Collingwood and West Coast at Mineral Resources Park on July 24, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Ashleigh Woodland (PTA, MID, $849,000) - 126 Fantasy points

27 disposals, six marks, nine tackles, eight clearances

Free Kick has talked at length this pre-season about the potential for Fantasy growth at Port Adelaide under new coach Glenn Strachan. That potential was on full display against Melbourne, with a new more mark-dominant game style appearing before us, with Woodland being a massive beneficiary of the new style. Woodland's statline was a statistical outlier for her career: she has never scored over 100 Fantasy points in a H&A season game, never had nine tackles in a game (she had seven on three occasions in 2025), and has never had six marks in a game while at Port Adelaide (her max before the weekend was four marks). If Woodland's role can hold for the season, where she played solely as a midfielder, tackled often, and was found consistently for marks on the 45 and in the corridor, the potential for scoring growth is well and truly there. Dare we say it, Woodland was playing like a mini-Marinoff against the Demons…

Lauren Young (PA, FWD, $389,000) - 87 Fantasy points

18 disposals, nine marks, three tackles, five score involvements

The long-awaited Lauren Young breakout might finally be here. Following two ACL-affected seasons and a new coach hiring, Young looked fantastic in a new high half-forward role. Often used as the outlet kick by a Port Adelaide team looking to control possession more this season, Young took an equal league-high nine marks in this practice match. In a forward line featuring Indy Tahau and Gemma Houghton, Young is never getting the best defender and her height is going to make her a difficult match-up for many clubs. Priced at just 36, Young is not just a handy forward rookie but someone that can be trusted to play on field when needed.

Lauren Young during the AFLW practice match between Port Adelaide and Melbourne at Alberton Oval on July 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Mia Austin (MEL, FWD, $362,000) - 94 Fantasy points

Nine disposals, three marks, 11 tackles, seven hitouts, 88.9% disposal efficiency

With Tayla Harris out managed with a calf injury, this former Blue saw her opportunity to cement her spot in the Melbourne line-up and took it with both hands. Austin played both as a lead up forward and as back-up ruck for the returning Jacinta Hose, and looked comfortable in both roles. She found excellent space across half-forward and her ball use going inside 50 was fantastic. But it was her physical pressure, both at stoppage and around the loose ball, that would have new coach Tom Wilson excited. Her 11 tackles was a game high, and led to a career-high Fantasy score for the 22-year-old. Austin should hold her spot going into R1, and is someone to consider for our competitive forward bench spots.

Sunny Lappin (GCS, MID, $285,000) - 62 Fantasy points

18 disposals, three marks, two tackles, two clearances

With a few stars missing, Rhcye Shaw handed the keys to the youngsters in this game and they did not disappoint. Lappin had plenty of midfield minutes, and tallied up 18 disposals across the game. Gold Coast played a very controlled style, looking to retain possession by foot, before using its speed to spring into action going forward. Lappin has the tools to be involved in both styles of play, and has put her hand up to be a part of the midfield mix come round one. The major flag is how the returns of Charlie Rowbottom and Maddie Brancatisano - both prominent features of the CBA mix in 2025 - affects her role. But given the Suns are in a development phase, I expect Lappin's role to hold and for her to be a handy scorer this season.

Lily Quigley (GCS, MID, $200,000) - 82 Fantasy points

17 disposals, five marks, two goals, five score involvements

The first pick of the AFLW Pre-Season Draft burst onto the scene in her first appearance for the club, kicking two goals and getting busy on the wing. Her speed and clever positioning made her a key part of Gold Coast's transition forward, as she collected 17 disposals on her way to 82 Fantasy points. Even with plenty of stars missing, Quigley appears to be a lock in that wing role and should be the recipient of many handballs this season. At basement price, she is also someone that could help you afford some of the more expensive players in AFLW Fantasy.

Lily Quigley during the AFLW Practice Match between Gold Coast and Carlton at People First Stadium on July 25, 2026. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Mikayla Bowen (GEE, FWD, $980,000) - 144 Fantasy points

40 disposals, eight marks, five tackles, seven score involvements

Bowen was everywhere in Geelong's practice match against Brisbane, playing full-time midfield minutes in the absence of Georgia Prespakis. Her pace and endurance in the sweltering heat was a point of difference for Geelong, and she sparked plenty of aggressive forays against the Lions' staunch and experienced defence. She may be the most expensive forward in the game, but that performance was a huge tick if you are considering paying up for her. Mick Stinear has unlocked a new midfield weapon for the Cats, and the combination of Prespakis and Bowen in the centre of the ground is going to be difficult for opponents to deal with in 2026.

Elaine Grigg (WBD, FWD, $574,000) - 114 Fantasy points

23 disposals, four marks, 12 tackles, 11 contested possessions

The Western Bulldogs rolled out a new midfield mix against the Giants, with Grigg stepping into a defensive tackling role through the middle. Her energy around the ball was infectious and should see her start the season in the role alongside Blackburn, Pritchard and Fitzgerald. Her 12 tackles were a league-high across the weekend, and created plenty of referred-pressure among the Giants, who were somewhat fumbly with ball in hand. Against better opposition, it will be interesting to see if she can keep these numbers up. At her price point of 53, it is probably a risk worth taking to start the 2026 season.

Rookie wrap-up

Chloe Bown (ADE, MID, $280,000) had been Free Kick's top midfield rookie going into the weekend, and she did as well as we could have hoped, scoring 83 playing as a half-forward, kicking two goals, and looking like she will be very comfortable at AFLW level. Georja Davies (GCS, RUC, $260,000) filled up the stat sheet (86 Fantasy points, 16 disposals, seven marks, six tackles) playing as a defender taking both intercept and uncontested marks, who would attend some ruck contests, giving Fantasy coaches some hope that a solidly scoring rookie-priced ruck can be picked for round one. Ella Slocombe (WCE, FWD, $328,000) and Charlotte Brewer (COL, DEF, $200,000) played similar half-forward/wing roles for their respective sides, and looked comfortable finding ways to score points (60 and 74 points respectively). It was also extremely impressive to see Brewer have 100% ToG, a positive sign for her job security. Mischa Barwin (COL, MID/FWD, $200,000) looked solid, and is the only rookie with DPP who had a passable score on the weekend. Fremantle rookie Mia Anderson (FRE, MID, $200,000) was given a role in the midfield, scoring 69 points, and has been moved on the watchlist, albeit with a number of midfielders still to return for the Dockers. Juliet Kelly (ADE, MID, $200,000) and Carys D'Addario (STK, MID, $200,000) were both playing as inside midfielders and each scored solidly, unfortunately with neither having much time on ground. Finally, GWS may once again be the source of Fantasy coaches' rookie ruck, as Maisy Evans (GWS, RUC, $200,000) and Yasmeen Janschek (GWS, RUC, $200,000) put up valiant efforts in the Giants' defeat to the Bulldogs. While Evans scored more points (47) than Janschek (44), it was the latter who impressed most as she went toe-to-toe with veteran ruck Alice Edmonds, kicking a goal and showing solid overhead marking skills (four marks).

Carys D'Addario and Sarah Goodwin during the AFLW Practice Match between St Kilda and Adelaide at Unley Oval on July 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Stocks Down

Tilly Lucas-Rodd (GWS, DEF, $880,000) - 34 Fantasy points

Seven disposals, one mark, three tackles, four inside 50s

Our highest-priced defender, Lucas-Rodd was not where you would expect to see them - instead, rolling around the half-forward line on Sunday. They had some early impact pushing up to stoppage and showed some real class with ball in hand, but the ball just lived at the other end of the ground. I cannot imagine this role lasts all season if the Giants struggle to exit defensive 50 as they did, but Lucas-Rodd might be one to bookmark for later in the season rather than a starting squad pick. Watch the role closely in round one - Lucas-Rodd played forward last pre-season for the Hawks as well, before returning to the backline for the regular season games.

Tilly Lucas-Rodd during the AFLW Practice Match between Greater Western Sydney and Western Bulldogs at Henson Park on July 26, 2026. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Daisy D'Arcy (GCS, DEF, $573,000) - 26 Fantasy points

Six disposals, two marks, two tackles, two rebound 50s, 41% ToG

Fantasy coaches were hoping to see that D'Arcy would walk back into her pre-ACL injury role of 2024 as No.1 defensive distributor (with a sprinkling of midfield time) when she walked out against Carlton on Saturday afternoon. Sadly, that optimism has all but disappeared. D'Arcy had her time on ground managed substantially by the Suns' coaching staff, and even when on the park, 'Dizzy' was not featured anywhere near prominently as had been expected. Whereas we had been expecting D'Arcy and Niamh McLaughlin (a 2025 All-Australian) to be conducting the Suns' transition ball movement, it was the surprising duo of Clara Fitzpatrick and rookie Georja Davies who dominated the marks in the defensive half of the ground. There are no guarantees that this will stick for the rest of the season, but D'Arcy has had her Fantasy colours lowered.

Ava Usher (GCS, MID, $265,000) - 16 Fantasy points

Four disposals, one mark, two tackles, one behind

Usher had a very quiet practice game on debut for the Suns, splitting her time between the midfield and forward line but only collecting four disposals on the day. With a few stars to return to the squad and other debutants putting their hand up on the day, Usher is unlikely to start the season with the promising role we had hoped for through the pre-season. Pivot to one of her Gold Coast teammates in Lappin or Quigley and bookmark Usher for the inevitable breakout down the track.

Tarni Evans (GWS, FWD, $668,000) - 28 Fantasy points

Six disposals, one mark, two tackles, two behinds

The Giants appear set for another long season, and it yet again places a large burden on Evans' shoulders. She is the focal point of their attacks, particularly in the absence of the injured Zarlie Goldsworthy, and opposition teams know it. Her role up forward hasn't changed, but with a bevy of value options present in our forward lines, steering clear of Evans seems the safer choice.

Brooke Boileau (CAR, FWD, $568,000) - 6 Fantasy points

Four disposals, 0 marks, 0 tackles, 25% ToG

It is very difficult to see a world where Boileau is a starting option for Fantasy this season, solely on the basis that she played limited minutes in the second half, and managed only 25 per cent time on ground for the entire game. These limited minutes probably indicate that Boileau is managing some kind of injury or in a recovery process, which is never a good sign to start the season. With so many mouths to feed in the Carlton midfield already, we can cross Boileau off our lists.

Carlton recruit Brooke Boileau. Picture: Carlton FC

Imogen Trengove (COL, FWD, $265,000) - 8 Fantasy points

Four disposals, 0 marks, 0 tackles,

Touted by the Pies as the rookie most likely to make an early impact, Trengove sadly failed to fire against the Eagles. She played only 39 per cent time on ground for a miserly four handballs, and didn't manage to find her way around any stoppage. While Trengrove has the U18 scoring pedigree (averaged 93 Fantasy points in 2025) and 13 games experience in the SAFLW, it seems that she will take some time to make herself known at AFLW level.

Rookie wrap-up

Surprisingly Maggie Johnstone (ESS, MID, $255,000) and Mizuki Brothwell (WBD, DEF, $235.000) did not play in their sides' match-ups, belying the positive chatter of their pre-season training efforts and their status as 2025 first-round draft picks. Popularly owned forward rookies, Chloe Gaunt (PTA, FWD, $200,000) and Lucy Waye (ADE, MID/FWD, $200,000) also failed to make an appearance. West Coast's first-round selection Mia Russo (WCE, MID, $205,000) failed to play out the game (concussion), and mature age rookie recruit Maisie Nankivell (COL, DEF, $200) had been playing solidly for the Magpies in defence (58 Fantasy points) before she limped from the field with a potentially serious knee injury in the fourth quarter. Kristy-Lee Weston-Turner (NTH, FWD, $261,000) was given a chance to ply her skills in the North Melbourne defence (72% ToG), and failed to impress, scoring only 22 Fantasy points. Finally, Niamh Martin (HAW, FWD, $336,000) in her first game for the Hawks was not a prominent accumulator following her trade away from the Kangaroos.

Niamh Martin during Hawthorn's AFLW Official Team Photo Day at the Kennedy Community Centre on July 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

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