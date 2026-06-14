Liam Ryan celebrates a goal during St Kilda's win over GWS in round 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IT WAS tough, it was willing, but it was entertaining.

St Kilda notched up its sixth win of the season by simply not giving up. The home side answered every challenge thrown by Greater Western Sydney to run out 14.12 (96) to 13.10 (88) victors under the Marvel Stadium roof on Sunday afternoon.

SAINTS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

Every time the Giants' run seemed to be getting on top, the Saints recalibrated to even the playing field. Every time it looked as if the Giants were going to snatch back the lead, a Saint laid a crucial tackle, or disrupted the flight of the ball just enough.

Despite copping some knocks throughout the game, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (32 disposals, 775 metres gained) was instrumental for St Kilda, including a crowd-lifting third quarter goal from outside 50, while at the other end Callum Wilkie (eight intercepts, 21 disposals) worked especially hard to support his fellow key defenders in repelling the Giants' long entries.

The Saints relished the handball game brought by the Giants. They regularly forced the visitors to overuse the footy by hand by way of crushing pressure at ground level. It was a style of footy that required endurance – both physical and mental – to maintain effectively.

There were long patches where St Kilda's defensive organisation created serious headaches for the Giants. But importantly, the visiting side knew how to be patient, and although it may have seemed like sluggish, undecided movement, often it was able to find the option to slice through the defensive structure in place.

But generally, speed was on the menu for both teams. Moving on quickly from marks and free kicks and flicking the ball around at pace.

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End-to-end transition is not something St Kilda has been known for in recent years, but it became a hallmark of Sunday's performance, running the wings with aplomb and isolating forwards in one-on-one opportunities in space.

Liam Ryan's stunning return last week was no fluke, with the former Eagle offering a crucial connection in attack for St Kilda, kicking six goals from his 11 disposals – upping last week's career-best return – while Cooper Sharman's two goals within two minutes in the opening term helped the Saints remain in the arm wrestle.

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It was around stoppage that the Giants looked superior. Finding great balance on the deck coming off the tap of Kieren Briggs and chop out ruck Leek Aleer – in his first game against the Saints since the club rescinded its guarantee of a trade to Moorabbin back in November.

Brent Daniels (31 disposals, 10 clearances) and Clayton Oliver (35 disposals, eight clearances) complimented one another beautifully through the middle of the ground for the Giants, with Daniels' breakaway power balancing out Oliver's contested physicality.

Oliver was proving so much of a hassle that Jack Macrae paid the former Demon a little more attention after the main break.

In his first game since round eight, Jesse Hogan had a hard time navigating St Kilda's well-organised key defensive unit, but it wasn't for lack of trying. Hogan still drawing attention, however, meant opportunities for Jake Stringer (three goals) and Aaron Cadman (four goals) were being created.

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Quick thinking on the goal line

In the first term, a returning Dan Butler snuck a handy goal through, with a desperate, acrobatic effort on the goal line to make sure of a Tom De Koning attempt leaving the Giants stunned. It would have been the highlight of the match, if it weren't for a similarly effective Liam Ryan effort a mere 20 seconds into the third term. It was thanks to Ryan's quick thinking close to goal, seeing the floating attempt coming from Darcy Wilson heading goalward, he was able to slam the ball on his boot in a flash for his fourth of the match.

Laverde in hot water

In the midst of a strong season for the Giants after being cast aside by Essendon at the end of last season, Jayden Laverde with almost certainly draw the ire of the Match Review Officer come Monday. With his side holding momentum in the second quarter, they earned a stoppage in neutral territory – thanks to the work of Laverde in a two-on-one situation. Frustrated, however, the defender clocked Saint Ryan Byrnes as he broke back to position. It was a high hit, and resulted in Byrnes falling to the ground and earning a free kick from the umpire.

Sharman's hot patch

As the Saints were starting to gather momentum in the first term, building off the back of a Tom De Koning goal, Cooper Sharman seemed to be ready to join the party with an impressive pack mark at the top of the goal square. Unfortunately, he couldn't convert, but it didn't take long to make amends. An opportunity for a clean crumbing goal arrived a mere minute later, then another big, contested mark and – this time accurate – set shot had the Saints right back in it, and Sharman running hot.

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ST KILDA 4.3 8.4 10.10 14.12 (96)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 4.1 8.3 9.8 13.10 (88)

GOALS

St Kilda: Ryan 6, Sharman 4, Wanganeen-Milera, Butler, Hall, De Koning

Greater Western Sydney: Cadman 4, Stringer 3, Greene 2, Gothard 2, Hogan, Bedford,

BEST

St Kilda: Wanganeen-Milera, Wilkie, Ryan, Wilson, Garcia

Greater Western Sydney: Oliver, Cadman, Bedford, Daniels, Greene, Taylor

INJURIES

St Kilda: Nil

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

Crowd: 17,748 at Marvel Stadium