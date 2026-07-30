Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round 21 teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

Nic Newman after injuring his leg during the match between Carlton and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ANOTHER week, another set of injuries for coaches to deal with.

Nic Newman (DEF, $839,000), Rowan Marshall (RUC/FWD, $916,000) and Finn Callaghan (MID, $905,000) have given Fantasy coaches more headaches, as has Wayne Milera (DEF, $926,000).

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But, they are also likely to create differentials in teams despite Errol Gulden (MID, $965,000) being a popular trade target this week.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round 21 teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

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