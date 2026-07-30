Follow all the action from Thursday night's clash between Collingwood and Geelong at the MCG

Nick Daicos avoids a tackle by Oisin Mullin during the round nine match between Geelong and Collingwood at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on May 9, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD and Geelong renew hostilities with both teams aiming to leap out of the mid-ladder logjam when they open the round on Thursday night.

The Pies rubber-stamped their finals credentials and moved to within reach of the top six as they caused a boilover against Adelaide on the road.

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They are even showing signs of regenerating on the run with seven players in the side that beat the Crows aged 23 or under, although they are likely to rely on their experience on a run home against the Cats, Eagles, Hawks and Lions.

Geelong has again refused to be tipped over the cliff that often appears to be in front of it when adding a stirring victory over an in-form Melbourne to a steadying win over St Kilda a week earlier.

The Cats are now right back in the mix for a top-six finish and ready to pounce if the sides above them slip up while they face the Magpies, Bombers, Kangaroos and Tigers on the run home.

Both teams have made just one change.

Lachie Schultz is back for the Pies in place of the injured Brayden Maynard, while Jack Martin replaces Patrick Dangerfield for the Cats.

Collingwood v Geelong at the MCG, 7.30pm AEST

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