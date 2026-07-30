Hayden Young, Aaron Naughton and Oscar Allen. Picture: AFL Photos

HAYDEN Young is back in for Fremantle's Friday night clash with the Western Bulldogs after missing last week through illness.

Meanwhile, the Dogs have left spearhead Aaron Naughton and small forward Cody Weightman at home, resting the pair from the long flight west.

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Two-time reigning premier Brisbane has also managed veteran Dayne Zorko, leaving him out of Saturday night's match against Carlton at Marvel Stadium after he suffered hamstring tightness a fortnight ago.

Off-season recruit Oscar Allen comes in for the Lions as one of three changes, with Keidean Coleman also among the inclusions.

They will face a bolstered Blues forward line, with main man Harry McKay back into the 23 after overcoming a knee injury.

Rowan Marshall is in for St Kilda's important match against Sydney on Saturday, overcoming a back complaint that saw him withdraw late last weekend.

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Greater Western Sydney ruck Kieren Briggs has overcome a leg infection and will form a one-two punch with Nick Madden against Port Adelaide.

Finn Maginness gets a rare chance at senior level in 2026 for Hawthorn, included as one of two changes to face a North Melbourne team that also has two fresh faces, including Wil Dawson.

In Sunday's games, Melbourne has named Christian SalemCaleb Windsor and Jake Melksham on its extended bench to face Gold Coast.

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Essendon is set to make at least five changes for its match against Adelaide, including dropping Ben McKay and Nik Cox.

The Crows will welcome back Mark Keane who was withdrawn from last week's loss to Collingwood with illness.

FRIDAY, JULY 31

Fremantle v Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: H.Young
Out: C.Wagner (hip)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: L.Vandermeer, L.Emmett
Out: A.Naughton (managed), C.Weightman (managed)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1

St Kilda v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 1.05pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: R.Marshall, C.Lake
Out: M.King (hamstring), D.Butler (managed)

SYDNEY

In: Nil
Out: Nil

Hawthorn v North Melbourne at UTAS Stadium, 1.35pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: A.Schubert, F.Maginness
Out: M.Lewis (concussion), N.Mraz (kidney)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: W.Dawson, T.Blamires
Out: M.Whitlock (omitted), C.Harvey (omitted)

Port Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 6.05pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: H.Ramm, W.Lorenz
Out: L.Evans (shoulder), B.Zerk-Thatcher (omitted)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Delana, K.Briggs
Out: F.Callaghan (ankle), C.Stone (omitted)

Carlton v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

CARLTON

In: H.McKay 
Out: N.Newman (hamstring)

BRISBANE

In: K.Coleman, O.Allen, B.Reville
Out: T.Gallop (suspension), D.Zorko (managed), J.Tunstill (omitted)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2

Richmond v West Coast at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: B.Miller, J.Clarke, S.Green, S.Ryan
Out: R.Mansell (foot soreness)

WEST COAST

In: J.Graham, C.Duff-Tytler, M.Flynn, T.Gross
Out: O.Francou (knee laceration)

Gold Coast v Melbourne at People First Stadium, 3.15pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: E.Read, J.Rogers, S.Clohesy, J.Farrar
Out: C.Lewis (omitted)

MELBOURNE

In: C.Salem, C.Windsor, C.Jiath, J.Melksham, X.Taylor, M.Heath
Out: L.Cooke (omitted), K.Chandler (hand), L.Pickett (concussion)

Essendon v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: Z.Johnson, K.Langford, N.Bryan, E.Tsatas, A.Perkins, V.Visentini, H.Jones, R.Unwin
Out: J.Ridley (foot), B.McKay (omitted), L.Blakiston (omitted), S.Robey (knee), N.Cox (omitted)

ADELAIDE

In: M.Keane, O.Ryan, B.Cook, A.Ludowyke, C.Ah Chee, L.Sholl, B.Dowling
Out: W.Milera (hamstring), S.Berry (managed), F.Maley (omitted), J.Peatling (hip)