The teams are in for Thursday night's clash between Collingwood and Hawthorn at the MCG

L-R: Beau McCreery, James Sicily, Jeremy Howe. Pictures: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD will be without Beau McCreery for Thursday night's clash against Hawthorn, while veteran Jeremy Howe is also missing amongst four changes for the Pies.

McCreery (general soreness) and Howe (managed) have added to the expected absences of Scott Pendlebury (managed) and Tim Membrey (hamstring), although skipper Darcy Moore's return from injury has been confirmed.

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Forward Jack Buller has been recalled to replace Membrey, while Ned Long and Wil Parker are also back.

The Hawks have made just two expected changes, with skipper James Sicily and half-forward Dylan Moore returning from suspension and Jack Dalton and Harry Morrison dropping out of the side.

Membrey will be sidelined for the next month after straining his hamstring against Essendon on Anzac Day.

He has played the first seven games of 2026 and kicked nine goals, opening the door for Buller to return.

Buller was dropped after being held scoreless across his first two appearances in the black and white.

But after kicking 12 goals from four VFL games, including 5.2 against the Bombers last week, the West Australian has been given another chance.

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THURSDAY, APRIL 30

Collingwood v Hawthorn at the MCG, 7.30pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: D.Moore, N.Long, W.Parker, J.Buller

Out: J.Howe (managed), S.Pendlebury (managed), B.McCreery (general soreness), T.Membrey (hamstring)

HAWTHORN

In: J.Sicily, D.Moore

Out: H.Morrison (omitted), J.Dalton (omitted)