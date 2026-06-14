Lachie Neale in action during the match between Richmond and Brisbane at the MCG in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND hosts a first match in Hobart as it faces Brisbane on Sunday.

The Tigers (2-10) will break new ground as they host a game in Hobart for the first time even as they face the toughest of challenges against the two-time reigning premiers.

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Richmond has had time to lick its wounds after copping a thumping from the Swans and now return from the bye hoping for a better run with injuries through the second half of the season.

Brisbane (7-6) got its premiership defence back on track with a convincing victory over Gold Coast as it was too powerful for its arch-rival at the coalface and won the clearance battle 31-21.

The Lions are unlikely to take the Tigers lightly but will also be out to finetune their stuttering midfield mix before they face the Swans and Cats after a bye next week.

Brisbane welcomes back premiership forward Eric Hipwood for his first game of the season after recovering from a knee injury suffered in round 23 last year. Darragh Joyce is the unlucky omission.

Richmond forward Maurice Rioli returns from a hamstring injury suffered in round six, mid-season rookie Kye Annand will debut and defender Tom Brown has also been named.

Injured duo Jack Ross and Luke Trainor come out of the side, while Noah Roberts-Thomson has been omitted.

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In an important clash to finish the round, St Kilda hosts Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium.

St Kilda (5-8) came within a minute of claiming the big scalp it desperately needs after a rollercoaster start to the season when it was overrun by Sydney for a gut-wrenching defeat on the road.

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The Saints paid a huge price for their mistakes in the dying stages and now likely need to win the majority of their matches on the run home to book a wildcard spot with the Dogs, Cats and Swans again to come.

Greater Western Sydney (6-6) returns from a bye riding a wave of momentum after a pair of rollicking victories over the reigning premiers Brisbane and the in-form Melbourne.

The Giants have held on to their place in the wildcard spots during a bye and can now make their move toward the top six with matches against the Saints and Blues before back-to-back tests against the Hawks and Dockers.

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St Kilda has dropped fourth-year forward Mattaes Phillipou, with small forward Dan Butler coming in for the clash.

The Giants have regained Jesse Hogan from a hip complaint for his first game since round eight. He replaces fellow tall forward Max Gruzewski while injured veteran Stephen Coniglio also goes out with Ryan Angwin coming in.