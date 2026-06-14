Lachie Neale in action during the match between Richmond and Brisbane at the MCG in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND hosts a first match in Hobart as it faces Brisbane on Sunday. 

The Tigers (2-10) will break new ground as they host a game in Hobart for the first time even as they face the toughest of challenges against the two-time reigning premiers.

TIGERS v LIONS Follow it LIVE

Richmond has had time to lick its wounds after copping a thumping from the Swans and now return from the bye hoping for a better run with injuries through the second half of the season. 

Brisbane (7-6) got its premiership defence back on track with a convincing victory over Gold Coast as it was too powerful for its arch-rival at the coalface and won the clearance battle 31-21.

The Lions are unlikely to take the Tigers lightly but will also be out to finetune their stuttering midfield mix before they face the Swans and Cats after a bye next week. 

Brisbane welcomes back premiership forward Eric Hipwood for his first game of the season after recovering from a knee injury suffered in round 23 last year. Darragh Joyce is the unlucky omission.

Richmond forward Maurice Rioli returns from a hamstring injury suffered in round six, mid-season rookie Kye Annand will debut and defender Tom Brown has also been named.

Injured duo Jack Ross and Luke Trainor come out of the side, while Noah Roberts-Thomson has been omitted.

01:22

Match Previews R14: Richmond v Brisbane

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Tigers and the Lions at Ninja Stadium

In an important clash to finish the round, St Kilda hosts Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium.

St Kilda (5-8) came within a minute of claiming the big scalp it desperately needs after a rollercoaster start to the season when it was overrun by Sydney for a gut-wrenching defeat on the road.

SAINTS v GIANTS Follow it LIVE

The Saints paid a huge price for their mistakes in the dying stages and now likely need to win the majority of their matches on the run home to book a wildcard spot with the Dogs, Cats and Swans again to come.

Greater Western Sydney (6-6) returns from a bye riding a wave of momentum after a pair of rollicking victories over the reigning premiers Brisbane and the in-form Melbourne.

The Giants have held on to their place in the wildcard spots during a bye and can now make their move toward the top six with matches against the Saints and Blues before back-to-back tests against the Hawks and Dockers.

02:42

Match Previews R14: St Kilda v Greater Western Sydney

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Saints and the Giants at Marvel Stadium

St Kilda has dropped fourth-year forward Mattaes Phillipou, with small forward Dan Butler coming in for the clash.

The Giants have regained Jesse Hogan from a hip complaint for his first game since round eight. He replaces fellow tall forward Max Gruzewski while injured veteran Stephen Coniglio also goes out with Ryan Angwin coming in.