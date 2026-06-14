Archie Roberts is helped from the ground by trainers during the match between Melbourne and Essendon at the MCG in round 14, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON defender Archie Roberts is set for a stint on the sidelines after scans revealed soft tissue damage in his shoulder.

Roberts dislocated his right shoulder while tackling Melbourne forward Kozzy Pickett in the second quarter of the Bombers loss to the Demons on Saturday.

Learn More 00:54

The 21-year-old will now meet with a surgeon during the week to determine next steps after scans confirmed there was soft tissue damage post-dislocation.

"It's disappointing for Archie, who’s been so consistent for us in just his third season at the level," Essendon footy boss Daniel McPherson said.

"He will have a surgical consult early in the week, which will help inform the next course of action; that being rehab and return for the back end of the season, or have it surgically repaired now - we will gather all the necessary information before making that call."

Learn More 18:12

Meanwhile, Kyle Langford will undergo precautionary scans later in the week after his day came to an end halfway through the last term with quad soreness.

"Kyle will undergo scans on his quad as a precaution this week, and we’ll provide an update from there," McPherson said.