Daniel McPherson will leave Essendon at the end of the season

Daniel McPherson at Essendon training in November 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON general manager of football Daniel McPherson will leave the club at season's end, as changes continue at the Bombers.

As forecast by AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey in June, McPherson – who was coming out of contract – departs after four seasons.

He will continue in the role through to the end of the campaign.

"Dan is an experienced football manager and administrator who has made a positive contribution to our football program and the broader club," Essendon chief executive Tim Roberts said.

"During his time at the club, Dan has been instrumental in strengthening the governance and operational framework of our football department. He has led the development of our football strategy and reporting processes, helping establish greater accountability, alignment and rigour across the program.

"Over the last 12 months, he also oversaw a significant transformation of our high performance area, appointing several key personnel and implementing a more integrated and cohesive operating model.

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"I would particularly like to thank Dan for his leadership during the recent coaching transition. His calm and measured approach, coupled with his genuine care for people, provided much needed reassurance and stability within the football department and the playing group during a time of considerable uncertainty.

"Dan is highly regarded internally and externally for his professionalism, diligence, strong values and character and we wish him well for the future."

Essendon is closing in on its next senior coach after sacking Brad Scott in May.

Assistant coach Ben Jacobs and head of psychology and wellbeing Ben Robbins then departed the club.

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As reported by AFL.com.au, Travis Varcoe has also departed from his role as Indigenous player development manager.

In announcing McPherson's departure, the Bombers said they would "take some time to assess the football structure and senior roles within it".

As reported by AFL.com.au in May, former Essendon CEO Craig Vozzo was tasked with canvassing rival clubs and football figures about the best structure of a football department as part of his consultancy position with the club.

Speaking about his departure, McPherson said: "This feels like the right time for me to conclude my tenure at the Bombers.

"I leave with confidence that the foundations have now been laid for a positive future. I'm proud of the role I've played in reshaping our football strategy, as well as our high performance area, and I believe this club is poised to succeed in a meaningful way over its next phase. The rebuild of our list around a young, talented core is exciting, and I have no doubt they'll achieve special things for the red and black in the years ahead.

"I'd like to thank the club, and the staff and players I've had the privilege of working with, for making my time here a rewarding experience. I wish the club well for the future."