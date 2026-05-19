Craig Vozzo speaking to media during the Trade Period at Marvel Stadium in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER Essendon chief executive Craig Vozzo has been tasked by the Bombers to canvas rival clubs and football figures about the best structure of a football department as part of his consultancy position with the club.

Vozzo departed the Bombers in December after three years as their chief executive, returning to South Australia for family reasons but maintaining a consultancy role with Essendon.

As part of that, it can be revealed the former West Coast football and list boss has been tasked by the club to speak with a range of other clubs and figures about enhancing Essendon's football department structure.

Vozzo is among the group of people new Essendon chief executive Tim Roberts is leaning on in AFL, sports and leadership circles to find best practice and strong environments to future-proof the club, with Vozzo and Roberts sharing a close working bond.

Tim Roberts after he was appointed as Essendon CEO in February 2026. Picture: Essendon FC

Boosting Essendon's development program has also been on the agenda for Vozzo's discussions with rivals, with the Bombers keen to continue to grow their development area given their youthful list.

It comes as heat rises on the Bombers as they head into Friday night's Dreamtime at the 'G contest with Richmond having won only one of their past 24 games over this year and the second half of last season.

The Bombers are adamant Vozzo's project is not a review of their football structure.

As part of the discussions the value of splitting the football manager position – as some clubs operate with in the competition – has been raised.

Essendon's football boss Daniel McPherson is out of contract at the end of this season, having joined the club at the end of 2022 just months after Brad Scott was appointed as the Bombers' new coach.

Daniel McPherson at Essendon training in November 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Scott, who is signed at the Bombers until the end of 2027, faces a crunch period in coming weeks with fixtures against fellow bottom-five teams Richmond, West Coast and Carlton. He said on Monday he was confident the club's board were backing him to steer through its rebuild.



"Everyone has been part of that strategy and plan. Our president and CEO were on the board when the strategy was put together," he said on FoxFooty.



"So they are all in on it. But I don't think like that (on whether he has the club's backing). It’s just unhelpful.



"My job is to lead this strategy through and I just do my job. I don’t worry too much about what might happen in the future."

Brad Scott during Essendon's clash with Brisbane in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Vozzo's consultancy role has seen him work closely with Essendon list manager Matt Rosa, particularly on the salary cap, total player payments management and commercial projects. His work on the structure of the football department has also included the AFLW program at the Bombers.

The Bombers entered the NAB AFLW competition in 2022 and have made two finals series in their four years in the league.