IN TODAY'S AFL Daily Round Table, Damian Barrett, Nat Edwards and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
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- Hawks' unhappy response to their Tassie partnership ending
- The Bombers' panic meter reaches crisis levels
- A salute to Scott Pendlebury
- Toby Greene's move to Victoria looking more likely as time goes on
- Plus all the regular segments including Get it Off Your Chest, Fact or Furphy and Out on a Limb
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