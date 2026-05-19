Brad Scott during the match between Essendon and Walyalup (Fremantle) at the MCG in round 10, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily Round Table, Damian Barrett, Nat Edwards and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

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- Hawks' unhappy response to their Tassie partnership ending

- The Bombers' panic meter reaches crisis levels

- A salute to Scott Pendlebury

- Toby Greene's move to Victoria looking more likely as time goes on

- Plus all the regular segments including Get it Off Your Chest, Fact or Furphy and Out on a Limb

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