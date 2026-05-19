Breann Harrington has been moved to Carlton's inactive list, with Kiara Bischa joining as a replacement player

Breann Harrington during the AFLW Elimination Final between Carlton and West Coast at Ikon Park on November 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

INAUGURAL Carlton ruck Breann Harrington will miss her first season of AFLW, sitting out 2026 due to pregnancy with her husband, Brad.

The Blues have announced former Gold Coast defender Kiara Bischa will take the squad position made vacant by Harrington (née Moody).

Harrington has played 93 AFLW games since 2017, and is a two-time best and fairest and two-time All-Australian.

Mackenzie Eardley and Breann Harrington compete in the ruck during the semi-final between Hawthorn and Carlton on November 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"We’re incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received as we prepare to welcome our first child together," Harrington said.

"While this year will look different for us and it’ll be sad not running out with my teammates week in, week out, I’m excited to support the group in a different capacity this year.

"Brad and I are really excited for this new chapter in our lives and can’t wait to welcome a new Blues supporter."

Breann Harrington (left) and Mathew Buck chat during round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Bischa, 21, recorded 18 games across two seasons with the Suns, and was delisted at the end of last year despite playing every match.

She can play as either a lockdown defender or a rebounder.

"Kiara is an exciting player and a modern-style defender who is competitive in the air, on the ground and can also generate offensively," Carlton coach Mathew Buck said.

Kiara Bischa warms up ahead of round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

"Kiara is always trying to find ways to continue to develop and improve her game. She is a true professional from nutrition to training and recovery, which we hold highly here at the Blues.

"She will bring a great level of energy to the side and is a similar age to a lot of the players and we know Kiara will slot seamlessly into our group.

"We are excited to welcome her to Ikon Park and can’t wait to see what she can produce in the navy blue."