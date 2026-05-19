Aine McDonagh in action during Hawthorn's clash against Collingwood in round six, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN'S reigning AFLW best and fairest Aine McDonagh has sensationally been forced to leave Australia just a week into the club's pre-season campaign due to a visa issue.

AFL.com.au understands McDonagh, who is from Ireland, had to travel to New York suddenly last week as the club worked through the reapplication process for her Australian visa.

McDonagh still remains in the United States, though the Hawks are hopeful the star forward will be able to return shortly after receiving approval for her latest visa application in recent days.

However, her exact return date remains unknown as Hawthorn continues to work through the situation.

Aine McDonagh poses with an Irish flag after the round four AFLW match between Hawthorn and St Kilda at RSEA Park, on September 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

In a statement provided to AFL.com.au on Tuesday, a Hawks spokesperson said: "As part of her most recent visa application, Aine needed to leave Australia to reapply. This is expected as part of her visa classification.

"This application is now approved.

"She is currently in the United States with her family and we expect her to be back with the club undertaking her pre-season in Australia shortly."

Hawthorn has been involved in a similar situation before after men's Irish player Conor Nash unintentionally overstayed his two-year visa in 2019, forcing him to leave Australia before the issue was sorted.

Hawthorn's AFLW pre-season started last Monday, though McDonagh left abruptly midway through the week and before the side travelled to Gippsland for its community camp.

Aine McDonagh poses for a photo during Hawthorn's team photo day on July 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

McDonagh is one of the AFLW competition's star players and last year claimed the Hawks' best and fairest to go with a maiden All-Australian blazer.

She averaged 12.7 disposals per game last season, also kicking a career-high 22 goals to finish just behind Port Adelaide's Indy Tahau as the league's leading goalkicker.

McDonagh, who is from Galway, is also tipped to play an important role in Ireland's side for the upcoming AFLW clash against Australia at North Sydney Oval.