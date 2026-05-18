St Kilda and Carlton will begin the NAB AFLW season with a double-header at Marvel Stadium

Georgia Patrikios in action during St Kilda's clash with Carlton in AFLW round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 2026 NAB AFLW Season will kick off on Sunday, August 9 at Marvel Stadium, with St Kilda and Carlton to headline an AFL and AFLW double-header as part of this year's Spud's Game.

For the first time, both St Kilda and Carlton's AFL and AFLW teams will take to Marvel Stadium on the same day, with both matches to celebrate and honour the legacy of former St Kilda captain Danny 'Spud' Frawley.

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This year marks the sixth annual AFL Spud's Game and the third time the match for mental health has been celebrated at AFLW level with the joint venture raising vital funds for mental health research, prevention programs, and treatment.

The AFLW season opener between St Kilda and Carlton will start at 4.35pm AEST, before their AFL teams face off in their Round 22 clash at 7.20pm AEST.

Players, coaches and umpires huddle ahead of Spud's Game during round 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The event is also the first of four double-headers set to take place during the AFLW and AFL season crossover period in 2026, offering fans an extended matchday experience.

The full 2026 NAB AFLW Season fixture is expected to be released later this week.