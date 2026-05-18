THE WORLD has changed a lot since June 3, 2006 but one thing has stayed the same - Scott Pendlebury is still kicking a Sherrin around the 'G .
Pendlebury will this week break the biggest record in the game when he claims the all-time games played record, surpassing the famous 432-game mark set by North Melbourne champion Brent Harvey.
SP433 MEMORABILIA See the official Scott Pendlebury range here
Now into his 21st season, Pendlebury debuted so long ago - in round 10 2006 - that four of his teammates hadn't even been born yet.
Since then, Pendlebury has gone on to become a six-time All-Australian, five-time club champion (and finished runner-up six times), he's won two premierships, a Norm Smith Medal, four Anzac Day medals and he captained the club for nine seasons.
To get a sense of just how incredible this milestone is, read on for a not-so-serious reminder of what the footy landscape and the world outside the AFL looked like when Pendlebury debuted.
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On June 3, 2006 …
- In Scott Pendlebury's debut against Brisbane, Michael Voss and Brad Scott were in the Lions' team
- Neither Sam Lalor or Willem Duursma were born
- Four of Pendlebury's Magpies teammates were also yet to be born - Sam Swadling, Jai Saxena, Tyan Prindable and Zac McCarthy
- Nick Daicos was three years old
- Marcus Bontempelli was 10
- Seven current coaches - Brad Scott, Sam Mitchell, Steven King, Josh Carr, Adem Yze, Dean Cox and Andrew McQualter - were still playing in the AFL
- Make that eight up until last week, with Michael Voss still running around for Brisbane at that time
- Tom Hawkins won the Larke Medal
- I wish I was a Punkrocker by Sandi Thom was the No.1 song in Australia
- The iPhone didn't exist
- Twitter was less than three months old
- Instagram was four years away from being launched
- Steve Irwin was still alive
- Marvel Stadium was still called Telstra Dome
- Brent Harvey was only halfway through his career
- Kevin Sheedy was still coaching Essendon
- Novak Djokovic's best performance at a Grand Slam was reaching the third round
- Lebron James was playing for Cleveland (the first time)
- Cristiano Ronaldo was playing for Manchester United (the first time)
- Margot Robbie was 15
- Oscar Piastri was 5
- Sydney Sweeney was 9, as was Zendaya
- Robert Irwin was 2
- Ross Lyon hadn't coached a game
- Alastair Clarkson had coached fewer than 40 games
- Lance Franklin had played just 12 AFL games
- Chris Hemsworth was on Home & Away
- The original Devil Wears Prada was about to be released
- Taylor Swift was about to release her debut single
- Keeping Up With The Kardashians didn't exist
- The Real Housewives launched
- Meghan Markle was a briefcase girl on Deal or No Deal
- John Howard was Prime Minister of Australia
- Geelong hadn't won a premiership in 43 years
- Ben Cousins was the reigning Brownlow medallist
- Channel 10 still had AFL rights
- People still bought ringtones
- Beyonce had only just gone solo
- Grey's Anatomy was in season two
- Video Ezy and Blockbuster were still thriving
- The AFL Record cost $3