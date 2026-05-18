Take a look at how much the world has changed since Scott Pendlebury debuted

(L-R) Scott Pendlebury in his debut game; Brisbane teammates Michael Voss and Brad Scott; Lance Franklin in action in 2006; and Telstra Dome, now known as Marvel Stadium. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE WORLD has changed a lot since June 3, 2006 but one thing has stayed the same - Scott Pendlebury is still kicking a Sherrin around the 'G .

Pendlebury will this week break the biggest record in the game when he claims the all-time games played record, surpassing the famous 432-game mark set by North Melbourne champion Brent Harvey.

SP433 MEMORABILIA See the official Scott Pendlebury range here

Now into his 21st season, Pendlebury debuted so long ago - in round 10 2006 - that four of his teammates hadn't even been born yet.

Since then, Pendlebury has gone on to become a six-time All-Australian, five-time club champion (and finished runner-up six times), he's won two premierships, a Norm Smith Medal, four Anzac Day medals and he captained the club for nine seasons.

To get a sense of just how incredible this milestone is, read on for a not-so-serious reminder of what the footy landscape and the world outside the AFL looked like when Pendlebury debuted.

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On June 3, 2006 …

- In Scott Pendlebury's debut against Brisbane, Michael Voss and Brad Scott were in the Lions' team

- Neither Sam Lalor or Willem Duursma were born

- Four of Pendlebury's Magpies teammates were also yet to be born - Sam Swadling, Jai Saxena, Tyan Prindable and Zac McCarthy

- Nick Daicos was three years old

- Marcus Bontempelli was 10

- Seven current coaches - Brad Scott, Sam Mitchell, Steven King, Josh Carr, Adem Yze, Dean Cox and Andrew McQualter - were still playing in the AFL

- Make that eight up until last week, with Michael Voss still running around for Brisbane at that time

Michael Voss and Brad Scott after Brisbane's win over Hawthorn in round 15, 2003. Picture: AFL Photos

- Tom Hawkins won the Larke Medal

- I wish I was a Punkrocker by Sandi Thom was the No.1 song in Australia

- The iPhone didn't exist

- Twitter was less than three months old

- Instagram was four years away from being launched

- Steve Irwin was still alive

- Marvel Stadium was still called Telstra Dome

- Brent Harvey was only halfway through his career

- Kevin Sheedy was still coaching Essendon

Kevin Sheedy during Essendon's loss to Geelong in the 2004 semi-final. Picture: AFL Photos

- Novak Djokovic's best performance at a Grand Slam was reaching the third round

- Lebron James was playing for Cleveland (the first time)

- Cristiano Ronaldo was playing for Manchester United (the first time)

- Margot Robbie was 15

- Oscar Piastri was 5

- Sydney Sweeney was 9, as was Zendaya

- Robert Irwin was 2

- Ross Lyon hadn't coached a game

- Alastair Clarkson had coached fewer than 40 games

- Lance Franklin had played just 12 AFL games

Alastair Clarkson with draftees Jarryd Roughead and Lance Franklin face the media during the 2004 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

- Chris Hemsworth was on Home & Away

- The original Devil Wears Prada was about to be released

- Taylor Swift was about to release her debut single

- Keeping Up With The Kardashians didn't exist

- The Real Housewives launched

- Meghan Markle was a briefcase girl on Deal or No Deal

- John Howard was Prime Minister of Australia

- Geelong hadn't won a premiership in 43 years

- Ben Cousins was the reigning Brownlow medallist

Ben Cousins with his 2005 Brownlow Medal during a press conference at Subiaco Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

- Channel 10 still had AFL rights

- People still bought ringtones

- Beyonce had only just gone solo

- Grey's Anatomy was in season two

- Video Ezy and Blockbuster were still thriving

- The AFL Record cost $3