Harley Reid in action during the match between Waalitj Marawar (West Coast) and Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium in round 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WAALITJ Marawar coach Andrew McQualter says the sky is the limit for young star Harley Reid after the dynamic midfielder spearheaded Sunday's upset win against Greater Western Sydney with the best performance of his career.

Reid, who will play his 50th game in next Saturday's record-breaking occasion for Collingwood great Scott Pendlebury, was immense against the Giants with a career-best 33 disposals, 10 clearances and 12 inside 50s.

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The third-year star booted two goals in the second quarter to bring his team back into the contest and was vital down the stretch with 10 disposals in the thrilling final quarter as he harnessed his aggression productively.

McQualter said there still significant scope for improvement with the 21-year-old, who also had 18 contested possessions, as he puts together an excellent season as the Eagles' midfield leader.

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"The sky's the limit for this young man, and he was exceptional tonight," McQualter said on Sunday night.

"I loved his game, love how emotionally invested he is in the game, and his teammates, and what he's trying to do. Clearly he's a barometer for us.

"He's still at the very, very start of his career, and he's got to still work really hard. He's got a long way to go still, and that's the exciting part for our fans and our club, that he's actually got a lot of scope still to be a better player.

"He's exceptional with the fans, so he's just made of the right stuff, the young man, and we'll keep supporting him and pushing him in the right direction, but he's on the right track."

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Sunday's win snapped a six-week losing run for the Eagles and eased pressure on the club, with McQualter proud of the group's ability to withstand the Giants' pressure and then dominate periods of the game.

It was the Eagles' best pressure performance under the coach, with chasedown tackles, smothers, and big spoils playing a key role in the upset win.

"It was quite extraordinary the amount these boys pressured. We have a stat for the last 10 minutes of a quarter, which everyone gets – the rocket stat – and I think it was over three. I don't think I've seen it (that high before)," McQualter said.

"So for a 10-minute period, it was extraordinary. We were able to restrict their marks, restrict their run and carry game.

"I just thought that the amount of pressure we applied on the ball carrier and our defence in general was at a high level tonight, and it was fun to watch."

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McQualter said the Eagles had already addressed the opportunity of playing in front of more than 90,000 fans at the MCG next Saturday as the game celebrates Pendlebury's record-breaking 433rd AFL match.

The biggest crowd the Eagles have played in front of away from home under the second-year coach is 41,252 against Carlton during Gather Round last year, while their only MCG game last year drew 29,539 fans against Richmond.

"It's a really special occasion and we can't wait to play in it. We're absolutely going to embrace it," McQualter said.

"I already spoke to the players about it then. What an opportunity. But I spoke about the biggest thing that is now required is our preparation starting from now to ensure that we turn up ready to play in six days' time and put on a performance to try and beat the Pies.

"That's the most important part. Like, yes, it's great to play in these games, but these are the games you want to perform in.

"We haven't had the opportunity to play in many massive games in my time, but there will be one next week and we look forward to it."

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Greater Western Sydney coach Adam Kingsley said the Giants had missed an opportunity in the first quarter by kicking 2.6 when they had control of the game, and the Eagles were always going to respond.

He said the team's back-half ball movement had let them down but he had faith in the group's ability to respond after slipping to 4-6 and 13th on the ladder.

"We've got a fortnight to really work on our game, go into a bye, have a week off, and then attack the second half of the season," he said.

"I'm still confident in this group. I think we've got a really strong group. I think the way that we play is strong. We need to be more consistent in that.

"[We have] concerns in the short term around the way that we're playing, perhaps the inconsistencies in our game, a lack of synergy with personnel, losing some key guys in and out of the team. That's the short-term concern."