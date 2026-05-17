IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Damian Barrett and Joel Peterson join all the dots on football's big issues.
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- Eagles' come-from-behind triumph was 'a win full of merit'
- The panic meter at the Giants is 'through the roof'
- Dees claim another scalp and emerge as a genuine premiership threat
- It's the same-old from Essendon, with plenty of words and no action
- Mounting injuries raise more concern at the Dogs
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