Clayton Oliver looks dejected after Greater Western Sydney's loss to Waalitj Marawar (West Coast) at Optus Stadium in round 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Damian Barrett and Joel Peterson join all the dots on football's big issues.

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- Eagles' come-from-behind triumph was 'a win full of merit'

- The panic meter at the Giants is 'through the roof'

- Dees claim another scalp and emerge as a genuine premiership threat

- It's the same-old from Essendon, with plenty of words and no action

- Mounting injuries raise more concern at the Dogs

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