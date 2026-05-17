HARLEY Reid has inspired Waalitj Marawar to a spectacular 17-point win over Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium on Sunday.
Reid was brilliant as the Eagles overcame a slow start to overpower their visitors and secure their third win of the season in the 13.10 (88) to 10.11 (71) victory.
Milan Murdock kicked a goal from a free kick after the siren to push the margin out, but for the majority of the second half it was a genuine arm wrestle.
EAGLES V GIANTS Full details and stats
Reid collected 33 disposals, 10 clearances, eight tackles and kicked two goals, willing his side back into the contest as the Giants threatened to run away with it in the second.
Jake Waterman kicked a game-high three goals, while Bailey Williams (40 hitouts, two goals, nine tackles) was excellent.
More to come
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WAALITJ MARAWAR 1.2 7.4 9.6 13.10 (88)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 2.6 4.8 9.10 10.11 (71)
GOALS
Waalitj Marawar: Waterman 3, Williams 2, Reid 2, Hutchinson 2, Murdock 2, Johnstone, Shanahan
Greater Western Sydney: Daniels 2, Gruzewski 2, Stringer 2, Bedford, Fonti, H.Oliver, Thomas
BEST
Waalitj Marawar: Reid, Williams, Waterman, Ginbey, Kelly, Hutchinson, Young
Greater Western Sydney: Oliver, Thomas, Laverde, Ash, Daniels, Stringer
INJURIES
Waalitj Marawar: Nil
Greater Western Sydney: Nil
Crowd: 36,781 at Optus Stadium