Harley Reid celebrates a goal during the match between Waalitj Marawar (West Coast) and Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium in round 10, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

HARLEY Reid has inspired Waalitj Marawar to a spectacular 17-point win over Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

Reid was brilliant as the Eagles overcame a slow start to overpower their visitors and secure their third win of the season in the 13.10 (88) to 10.11 (71) victory.

Milan Murdock kicked a goal from a free kick after the siren to push the margin out, but for the majority of the second half it was a genuine arm wrestle.

EAGLES V GIANTS Full details and stats

Reid collected 33 disposals, 10 clearances, eight tackles and kicked two goals, willing his side back into the contest as the Giants threatened to run away with it in the second.

Jake Waterman kicked a game-high three goals, while Bailey Williams (40 hitouts, two goals, nine tackles) was excellent.

More to come

WAALITJ MARAWAR 1.2 7.4 9.6 13.10 (88)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 2.6 4.8 9.10 10.11 (71)

GOALS

Waalitj Marawar: Waterman 3, Williams 2, Reid 2, Hutchinson 2, Murdock 2, Johnstone, Shanahan

Greater Western Sydney: Daniels 2, Gruzewski 2, Stringer 2, Bedford, Fonti, H.Oliver, Thomas

BEST

Waalitj Marawar: Reid, Williams, Waterman, Ginbey, Kelly, Hutchinson, Young

Greater Western Sydney: Oliver, Thomas, Laverde, Ash, Daniels, Stringer

INJURIES

Waalitj Marawar: Nil

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

Crowd: 36,781 at Optus Stadium