Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Jack Bowes, Joel Hamling, Sam Swadling. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are in action for 2026, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

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State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Geelong at Brighton Homes Arena, Friday May 15, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

Darragh Joyce made a solid return to the VFL after being dropped from the senior side as the Lions were thumped by 66 points by the Cats.

Joyce gathered 20 disposals - including 17 kicks - 10 marks and five tackles in an excellent all-round effort to remind Chris Fagan what he's capable of.

Luke Beecken again topped the disposal count for the Lions with 30 touches and seven marks, while fellow youngsters Shadeau Brain (18 disposals, six marks) and Luke Lloyd (18, seven marks) were also strong contributors.

Tom Doedee picked up 15 touches and Zane Zakostelsky had 14 as well as 17 hitouts as he looks to force his way back into the AFL team.

Reece Torrent (six), Archie Smith (five) and Ben Murphy (five) were quieter.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Footscray at Ikon Park, Saturday May 16, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Collingwood at Tramway Oval, Friday May 15, 2pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

Sam Swadling has put his hand up for senior selection with a monster game in Collingwood’s 52-point loss to Sydney.

Swadling, the No.37 pick in the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft, amassed 39 disposals and booted a goal despite the heavy loss.

An Under-18 All-Australian with Western Australia last year, Swadling has racked up 72 touches in the past two weeks and could be in contention for a call-up to face the Eagles in Scott Pendlebury’s milestone game next Saturday.

Last year’s Collingwood VFL best and fairest Harry Demattia collected 21 touches in the midfield, while another 2025 draftee Tyan Prindable finished with 24 disposals.

Noah Howes (13 touches, four intercepts) battled hard in defence up against Swans guns Joel Hamling and Hayden McLean, the big South Australian’s ball use a feature under pressure, while fellow defender Tew Jiath finished with 18 disposals and seven marks.

Athletic forward Zac McCarthy launched impressively at several marking contests to finish with 1.1, while untried ruck Iliro Smit kicked an impressive running goal to end the third term before finishing with a pair of majors and eight touches.

Small forward Jai Saxena also booted two goals, while Harvey Harrison laid seven tackles to go with his 12 disposals.

Jakob Ryan (12 touches) finished the game on the bench for the Pies as the carryover emergency.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Geelong at Brighton Homes Arena, Friday May 15, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

A pair of omitted Cats starred in Geelong's 66-point win over Brisbane on Friday afternoon.

After being dropped to face the Lions in the Grand Final rematch on Thursday night, midfielder Jack Bowes did his chances of an immediate recall no harm with a dominant outing at the lower level.

Bowes finished with 40 disposals, six marks, seven clearances, two goals and 10 score involvements.

Also axed for Thursday night, Rhys Stanley impressed in the ruck, collecting 24 disposals and 28 hitouts to go with four clearances and eight score involvements in a strong all-round performance.

George Stevens was prolific with 35 disposals, eight clearances and a goal, with Mitch Knevitt also finding plenty of the football to finish with 31 disposals and a major.

Jed Bews (23 disposals, five marks), Nick Driscoll (22, seven) and Lennox Hofman (20, seven) were also prominent.

Up forward, Oll Wiltshire worked hard to finish with 16 disposals and a goal, although he could easily have had a bigger scoreboard impact after kicking 1.4.

Jesse Mellor also hit the scoreboard with a goal from eight touches.

Cillian Burke (17 disposals), Hunter Holmes (20), Joe Pike (16 hitouts, six disposals) and Jacob Molier (10 disposals) were other AFL-listed Cats in action.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Frankston at People First Stadium, Saturday May 16, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Greater Western Sydney at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Sunday May 17, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Greater Western Sydney's clash

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Richmond at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday May 16, 10am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: St Kilda v Casey Demons at RSEA Park, Saturday May 16, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Port Melbourne v North Melbourne at ETU Stadium, Saturday May 16, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Richmond at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday May 16, 10am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

State league affiliate: St Kilda (VFL)

This weekend: St Kilda v Casey Demons at RSEA Park, Saturday May 16, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from St Kilda's clash

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Collingwood at Tramway Oval, Friday May 15, 2pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

There's no shortage of firepower at Sydney with defender-turned-forward Joel Hamling starring in front of goal in the Swans' 52-point win over Collingwood.

The former Western Bulldogs premiership-winning backman slotted five goals from 13 disposals and nine marks, with Caiden Cleary (25 touches) and Hayden McLean the only other senior-listed players to kick multiple majors with two each.

Corey Warner was busy with 27 disposals and six tackles along with one goal, Tom Hanily had 24 touches and seven tackles, and Patrick Snell had 21 and eight.

Big man Peter Ladhams has been dominating in the state league lately, racking up huge numbers on a regular basis, so his 18 disposals and 30 hitouts was almost a quiet return.

2025 draftees Harry Kyle (26 touches) and Jevan Phillipou (20, one goal) impressed, although Phillipou could have had a much bigger day had he not been off-target with four behinds.

Academy product Noah Chamberlain finished with 13 disposals, while Jesse Dattoli had 18 including seven clearances.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Footscray at Ikon Park, Saturday May 16, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash