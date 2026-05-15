Follow all the action from the Friday night matches in round 10

Isaac Heeney and Nick Daicos in action during the match between Collingwood and Sydney at Adelaide Oval in round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY is flying ahead of a huge Friday night clash against Collingwood at the SCG.

The Swans (8-1) survived a huge scare to beat North Melbourne and tighten their grip on top spot even while playing well below their best and allowing the Roos to have more scoring shots and inside-50s.

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Sydney will appreciate being back on home turf where it has scored triple figures and claimed victory in all four matches this year, and has had a stranglehold over the Pies since 2019.

Collingwood (4-1-4) missed an opportunity to kickstart its campaign as it misfired near goal and failed to reach triple figures for the eighth time this season while being blown away by Geelong.

The Magpies are at risk of being mired in mediocrity with an even win-loss record including a draw, a percentage of 99.9, and while yet to beat a side currently sitting above them on the ladder.

Sydney has regained bookends Charlie Curnow and Tom McCartin, with Jai Serong also returning to the side in place of Dane Rampe (managed), Matt Roberts (groin) and Hayden McLean.

Collingwood has made four changes, calling up Charlie West, Will Hayes, Ed Allan and Wil Parker to replace managed veteran Scott Pendlebury and injured trio Darcy Moore, Darcy Cameron and Pat Lipinski.

Sydney v Collingwood at the SCG, 7.30pm AEST

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Gold Coast will look to continue its brilliant record in Darwin when it takes on Yartapuulti on Friday night.

The Suns (6-3) took time to wake up as they conceded five of the first six goals of the match against Euro-Yroke before normal service resumed at their Darwin fortress.

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Gold Coast turned the tables with its own seven-goal blitz as its turnover and transition game began humming against the Saints, and can now target a 10th straight victory at its home away from home.

Yartapuulti (3-6) was again left wondering what might have been after pushing a desperate Western Bulldogs all the way before suffering a fourth defeat of the season by three points or fewer.

The Power have become one of the hardest teams to score against under coach Josh Carr, ranked third for points against, but need to find a hint of luck and more composure to nail the clutch moments.

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Brownlow medallist Matt Rowell returns in a huge boost for Gold Coast after two weeks on the sidelines with an ankle problem, while Jed Walter, Nick Holman and Zeke Uwland also return.

Ben Long will miss with a ankle injury, while Alex Davies (managed), Ethan Read (knee) and Ben Jepson (omitted) come out of the side.

Yartapuulti has named Esava Ratugolea for his first game since round three along with Tom Anastasopoulos and Will Lorenz, with Josh Lai (concussion), Miles Bergman (toe) and Jacob Wehr (omitted) to miss.