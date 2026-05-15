The teams for Sunday's round 10 matches are in

Mitch Owens, Ben McKay, Jack Buckley. Pictures: AFL Photos

EURO-YROKE'S forward line has copped another blow with Mitch Owens to miss Sunday's clash with Richmond after pulling up sore from last week's loss to Gold Coast in Darwin.

In other teams news, Essendon left key defender Ben McKay and young midfielder Elijah Tsatas out for another week, while GWS will be without injured backman Jack Buckley for its clash with Waalitj Marawar.

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Owens will be joined on the sidelines by dropped veteran Mason Wood, while Jack Higgins returns.

The Tigers regain young speedster Sam Grlj among three ins, with key forward Mykelti Lefau managed.

In Sunday's early game, the Bombers have added Jye Caldwell and Will Setterfield to their midfield group to face Walyalup, replacing sore youngsters Dyson Sharp and Zak Johnson.

McKay and Tsatas, who were dropped ahead of last week's loss to GWS, remain out of the side despite being named in the 26-man squad on Thursday night.

The Dockers have added veteran swingman Oscar McDonald, winger Nathan O'Driscoll and first-year forward Chris Scerri in place of injured trio Alex Pearce, Hayden Young and Corey Wagner.

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And in the final game of the round, the Eagles have added talls Rhett Bazzo and Jack Williams, in straight swaps for Harry Edwards (concussion) and young gun Cooper Duff-Tytler (managed).

The Giants have named winger Ryan Angwin and debutant Harry Oliver, with Buckley's absence to stretch the GWS defence as two-time All-Australian Sam Taylor (hamstring) remains at least a week away from his first game of the season.

SUNDAY, MAY 17

Essendon v Walyalup at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: J.Caldwell, W.Setterfield

Out: D.Sharp (shoulder), Z.Johnson (foot)

WALYALUP

In: O.McDonald, C.Scerri, N.O'Driscoll

Out: A.Pearce (knee), H.Young (concussion), C.Wagner (abductor)

Euro-Yroke v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEST

EURO-YROKE

In: J.Higgins, C.Banfield

Out: M.Owens (calf), M.Wood (omitted)

RICHMOND

In: S.Grlj, L.Fawcett, N.Roberts-Thomson

Out: T.Brown (arm), K.McAuliffe (Achilles), M.Lefau (managed)

Waalitj Marawar v Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium, 4.15pm AWST

WAALITJ MARAWAR

In: R.Bazzo, J.Williams

Out: H.Edwards (concussion), C.Duff-Tytler (managed)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: R.Angwin, H.Oliver

Out: J.Buckley (Injured), O.Hannaford (omitted)