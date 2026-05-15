St Kilda recruit Sophie Butterworth takes us through her first week of pre-season at a new club

St Kilda players take part in a time trial in May 2026. Picture: St Kilda FC

TIME trials, testing, new kit and lots and lots of meetings.

The first week of an AFLW pre-season is all about setting the tone for what is to come in the remainder of the year (like any white collar job), but with the extra element of establishing physical baselines.

While St Kilda recruit Sophie Butterworth has been able to train at RSEA Park over the off-season, having crossed from Hawthorn back in December's trade period, this week still felt like any first day at a new school.

"It was like Christmas all over again, you arrive and your lockers are all packed out with new gear and bags and everything, it's just so special to be able to walk in and see your name on the locker and your number and everything," Butterworth told AFL.com.au.

"Obviously I've been part of St Kilda for quite a few months now, but the first day still feels like a first day. It's a weird feeling, but the girls have embraced me and I feel so welcome."

The schedule of players was jam-packed for the first few days of the week, with events as diverse as a time trial (won by usual front-runner Tyanna Smith) to media and press conference training, as well as talks from external experts.

"Monday was a lot of meetings. They're all for the right reasons, they'll help us later down the track. We had one-on-one psych meetings, PDM (player development) meetings, and physical testing," Butterworth said.

"Hopefully we'll be able to retest later in pre-season or during the season, and compare numbers and see some improvement. Physical testing is about establishing your baselines.

"We did a SCAT with the doc to get a baseline for any concussion tests during the season, so they can go off that after a head knock.

"We've had Sports Integrity come in and chat to us about the significance of gambling and what not to do, and that was really valuable, particularly having six draftees this year.

"We did a 'DISC' profile, which captures how you give and receive feedback. We discussed what category everyone was in (dominant, influential, supportive/steady, cautious/conscientiousness), and it's a good way to understand each other on a deeper level."

Key forward Butterworth moved to the Saints in the search of greater opportunities at the top level, having played six games over her first two seasons in the league.

St Kilda recruit Sophie Butterworth in her new colours. Picture: St Kilda FC

The bonus of landing at St Kilda is the pre-existing connections the Mornington product has with players recruited from the comparatively local region.

"I played (Dandenong) Stingrays with Zoe Besanko for a couple of years, and played juniors with Ash Richards and Molly McDonald," she said.

"Obviously anyone at this level wants to play games, and hopefully coming across, it gives me that opportunity to play games consistently."

TIME TRIAL RESULTS FROM AROUND THE LEAGUE

Only select clubs published results

Essendon – 1.6km time trial

1st Mia Busch

2nd Matilda Dyke

3rd Sophie Strong

4th Steph Cain

5th Amy Gaylor

Fremantle – 3x1km runs, times averaged for finishing position

1st Matilda Banfield

2nd Kiara Bowers

3rd Georgie Brisbane

4th Meg Kauffman

5th Gab Newton

Gold Coast

1st Anne Hatchard

2nd Mikayla Nurse

3rd Niamh McLaughlin and Sienna McMullin

GWS – the "Giant mile"

1st Kiera Yerbury

2nd Madi Brazendale

3rd Alicia Eva

4th Eilish O'Dowd

5th Sophia Gaukrodger

St Kilda

1st Tyanna Smith

2nd Paige Trudgeon

3rd Hannah Priest

4th Ash Richards

5th Abby Hobson

Western Bulldogs – 2km time trial

1st Jasmyn Smith

2nd Elle Bennetts

3rd Sarah Poustie and Dom Carruthers