Representative football will feature on the AFLW stage in 2026, with NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland to be held on Saturday, August 1 at North Sydney Oval.

Eilish O'Dowd at North Sydney Oval on May 14, 2026 ahead of the inaugural Australia v Ireland NAB AFLW clash. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Representative football will feature on the AFLW stage in 2026, with NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland to be held on Saturday, August 1 at North Sydney Oval.

The historic clash will bring together some of the competition’s biggest stars and emerging talent to celebrate the continued growth of women’s football and the strong connection between AFLW and Ireland.

Since the inception of AFLW in 2017, Irish players have played a pivotal role in shaping the competition. There are currently 46 Irish players across the competition, while more than 30 more Irish players have previously played at AFLW level.

The match will also mark the first AFLW representative fixture since the one-off contest between Victoria and the Allies in 2017, which featured many of the competition’s inaugural stars.

AFL Executive General Manager of AFLW, Health and Football Operations Laura Kane said NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland represented an exciting milestone for the competition.

“The inclusion of representative football in the AFLW calendar is a significant moment for our game and another example of continuing to be bold with AFLW, with the versus Ireland match-up,” Kane said.

“The match will highlight not only the incredible depth of talent across the competition but will also serve as celebration of culture and how far the women’s game has come as we approach its eleventh season.

“To see the game’s biggest stars and emerging talent come together to represent their countries will be a truly special occasion and build plenty of excitement ahead of the 2026 NAB AFLW Season.”

NAB Chief Marketing Officer Natalie Lockwood said the AFLW representative match is an important extension of NAB’s partnership with the AFLW and its long-term commitment to the growth of women’s football.

“NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland is a powerful moment for AFLW – bringing together the people and passion driving women’s football, national pride and a shared sense of occasion to launch the season in a bold way,” Lockwood said.

“At NAB, partnership means showing up for the moments that move the game forward. We’ve proudly partnered with the AFLW from the very beginning, backing every goal and supporting the competition as it has built momentum.

“This event goes beyond a single match. It’s about bringing fans together, elevating women’s sport and setting the tone for an exciting NAB AFLW season ahead.”

The 2026 NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland match will be played under Australian Football Rules, with a classic Sherrin football.

The match will start at 4.15pm AEST and will be broadcast exclusively live around the country on Fox Footy, Kayo Sports, Kayo Freebies and Binge.

More details, including coaches, squads, ticketing information and further broadcast ainformation, will be announced in due course.