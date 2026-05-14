Richmond has added a former Collingwood AFLW coach to its ranks ahead of this season

Richmond AFLW coaching group L-R: Hunter Rubino, Tom Chitsos, Steve Symonds, Jarrad Donders, Jane Woodlands-Thompson, Brett Gourlay, Brendan Fevola. Picture: Richmond FC

RICHMOND has appointed former Collingwood AFLW coach Steve Symonds to a newly created director of AFLW coaching role, while Brendan Fevola has been elevated to an assistant coaching position.

Symonds' full title is "coach development and leadership excellence lead", and marks a return to the AFLW after parting ways with the Magpies at the end of the 2023 season.

He led the Pies for 51 matches over five seasons and has since been working as a high performance and leadership coach in workplaces.

Collingwood qualified for finals in four of the five seasons under Symonds but has since undergone a rebuild period.

Symonds previously worked alongside new Richmond head of AFLW Jane Woodlands-Thompson at Collingwood, and part of his remit will involve supporting first-year AFLW coach Jarrad Donders, as well as leading a program for women coaches to experience the inner sanctum of an AFLW team.

Steve Symonds while coaching Collingwood during the round six AFLW match against Brisbane at Brighton Homes Arena, on October 07, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Fevola has been promoted from a specialist forwards role to assistant coach for the line, while current VFLW Port Melbourne coach Tom Chitsos will take charge of the backline in conjunction with his existing role.

Richmond's women's program underwent a complete review and overhaul following a two-win season in 2026, and after appointing a new GM and coach, is also set to elect a new captain this pre-season, given Katie Brennan stepped down at the end of last year.

Katie Brennan celebrates during the AFLW Round 8 match between Richmond and Adelaide at Ikon Park, October 5, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

As reported by AFL.com.au, long-term North Melbourne assistant and VFLW coach Brett Gourley has come on board as a full-time senior assistant coach, and will lead the midfield, with a development coach yet to be confirmed.

It's understood Donders played a role in bringing across new Tigers AFLW physical performance manager Hunter Rubino from AFL House, where he worked as the Victorian talent high performance lead, working with junior athletes in the talent pathway.

Richmond's AFLW coaching group L-R: Tom Chitsos, Jarrad Donders, Brett Gourlay, Brendan Fevola. Picture: Richmond FC

"After a thorough and detailed process, we are delighted to have our coaches confirmed for the upcoming season," Woodlands-Thompson said.

"Jarrad and Brett have already made a strong impact in their short time at Richmond, and the additions of Brendan, Tom and Steve will only elevate our entire AFLW program.

"Each coach brings their own unique strengths, and when working together, create a coaching team that will help maximise the performance and development of our playing group."