Richmond is on the hunt for a new skipper after Katie Brennan stepped down from the role

Katie Brennan in action during a Richmond AFLW training session at Punt Road Oval on October 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND'S first and only AFLW captain Katie Brennan has stepped down from the role after seven seasons in charge.

Brennan joined the Tigers as a marquee signing ahead of the club's inaugural AFLW season in 2020 from the Western Bulldogs, where she also served as skipper for three years.

The 33-year-old's decision means her streak as the longest-serving club captain in the League comes to an end.

Learn More 01:18

"I am proud and humbled to have had the opportunity to lead our great club over the last seven seasons, alongside some truly phenomenal people, past and present," Brennan said at Richmond's best and fairest awards on Tuesday night.

"Being trusted by your peers to lead is a great honour, and I feel deep gratitude for the journey and the moments afforded.

"The timing feels right, for our program and for our future."

Brennan said she was excited by the next crop of leaders at the club.

"I'm equally proud and excited to pass the baton to our next leader. Our future leaders are seriously impressive," she said.

"We have both established, and emerging, leaders in this group who are going to drive this club into its next era."

Among her many accolades, Brennan is a two-time All-Australian and a four-time club leading goalkicker.