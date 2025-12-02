Ryan Davis celebrates a goal for Gold Coast against Richmond in R12, 2016. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has appointed ex-West Coast and Gold Coast player Ryan Davis as its new AFLW senior coach following a season-long search for dual premiership winner Matthew Clarke's replacement.

Davis, who has spent the past two seasons as an assistant with Brisbane's AFLW side under the guidance of head coach Craig Starcevich, told Lions players and staff of his impending move in recent days.

The Crows are understood to have been impressed by Davis' work as a midfield assistant under Starcevich, as well as his previous experiences coaching his own programs at state league level.

The 36-year-old spent three seasons as Southport's senior women's coach between 2020-22, guiding the Sharks to two QAFAW premierships and a QAFLW Grand Final across his time in charge.

It followed a playing career that included 35 AFL games across stints with West Coast and Gold Coast, along with a successful state league journey with both Swan Districts in the WAFL and Southport in the NEAFL.

Ryan Davis playing for Southport against the Northern Bullants in R13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide was one of four AFLW clubs on the hunt to fill a senior coaching vacancy alongside Sydney, Geelong and Melbourne, after Clarke announced in April that he would step down from the role.

Clarke saw out his final season in charge of the Crows, guiding the team to a semi-final, having won two premierships across his eight seasons as coach.

He has recently been announced as SANFL side Glenelg's senior men's coach for 2026.