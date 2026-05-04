Brett Gourley joins Richmond as a full-time senior assistant in its new-look AFLW program

Brett Gourley poses for a photo during the VFL/W 2026 Season Launch at Whitten Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has appointed two-time VFLW premiership coach Brett Gourley as a full-time senior assistant in its new-look AFLW program.

Following an internal review into the program at the end of 2025, the Tigers have already appointed head of footy Jane Woodlands-Thompson and head coach Jarrad Donders as they aim to return to finals after some lean years.

Gourley has coached North Melbourne-Werribee in the VFLW for the last two seasons, leading the side to back-to-back flags as part of a strong broader women's program at the club.

He was also appointed the VFLW coach for the now-annual state game against the SANFLW as part of the AFL's Gather Round in the last two years.

North Melbourne VFLW premiership coach Brett Gourley has been appointed the inaugural coach of the rebel VFLW State Team. Picture: Dylan Burns/AFL Photos

Prior to taking over the top job at the Roos, Gourley served as head of development.

"I'm incredibly thankful for North Melbourne's unwavering commitment to women's football and its focus on developing good people, not just good players," Gourley told North Melbourne media upon the announcement.

"I've made lifelong memories here and while I'm looking forward to the new opportunity ahead, I'll always value my time with this group."