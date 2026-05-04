All the action from the women's state leagues around the country

Layla Vizgaudis in action during the 2024 Under 16 Girls Championships match between South Australia and Vic Metro at Prospect Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

AS DRAFT prospects returned from their Academy duties last week, young players starred across the country in their respective state leagues.

Defender-turned-ruck Miyu Endersby put up some big hitout numbers, Emma Charlton was dominant through the middle of the ground, and Cara Dziegielewski hit the scoreboard.

SANFLW

Woodville-West Torrens 8.7 (55) d Central District 5.10 (40)

Somehow putting her name up for clubs in search for a ruck at the end of the year, defender Miyu Endersby registered 45 hitouts for Central District, battling well despite her side's loss. Lauren Breguet was outstanding for the Bulldogs around the ball, with 20 disposals and two goals.

Miyu Endersby marks the ball in front of Ava Bibby during the 2025 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between South Australia and Victoria Country. Picture: AFL Photos

Another pair eyeing off the AFLW draft in December are Julia Faulkner for Woodville-West Torrens, who had a quieter outing with nine disposals and two clearances, and Lucy Moore (15 disposals, nine tackles). Meanwhile, dominant forward Klaudia O'Neill kicked four big goals in the win.

North Adelaide 4.6 (30) d South Adelaide 3.6 (24)

North Adelaide nabbed a hard-fought win over reigning premier South Adelaide, with Zara Molloy kicking two important goals, and Jamie Parish winning 19 disposals.

Top draft prospects Emma Charlton (22 disposals, 11 tackles) – sister of Adelaide's Teah – and Laula Vizgaudis (23 disposals, six clearances) were immense for the Panthers, and Olivia Evans kicked two goals.

Emma Charlton handballs during the U18 Girls match between Western Australia and South Australia at Revo Fitness Stadium, June 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

West Adelaide 2.3 (15) drew with Sturt 2.3 (15)

Zoe Venning (29 disposals, eight tackles, six clearances) was immense for West Adelaide in its agonising draw with Sturt on Saturday, while three-time premiership Crow Stevie-Lee Thompson ran hard to record nine disposals and five tackles.

For Sturt, Isobel Kuiper's hard work didn't go unnoticed, as she finished with 24 disposals and 13 tackles.

Norwood 7.13 (55) d Glenelg 2.3 (15)

Former Port Adelaide and Carlton player Jade Halfpenny (28 disposals, eight tackles) led the way for Norwood in its big win over Glenelg on Saturday, while Stephanie Simmonds had an inaccurate day in front of goal, converting just two of her six scoring shots.

Jade Halfpenny in action during the match between Carlton and Essendon at Ikon Park in week 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft prospect Georgie Fielder finished with 22 disposals and six tackles in Glenelg's loss.

QAFLW

Bond University 6.2 (38) d Morningside 5.4 (34)

Morningside fell narrowly to Bond University on Saturday, but it wasn't without immense effort from Laura Roy (24 disposals, eight clearances).

Kendra Blattman was deadly in front of goal for Bond with four goals, and Shannon Nolan impressed with 21 disposals, five clearances, and a goal of her own.

Coorparoo 5.9 (39) d Maroochydore 2.3 (15)

Chelsea Chesterfield kicked three of Coorparoo's five goals in an important win that keeps the side sitting undefeated at the top of the ladder.

Former Brisbane draftee Jacinta Baldwick was the game's leading possession-getter with 27, and six inside 50s for the winners, while Anita Ovenden and Abbey Rankin hit the scoreboard for Maroochydore.

Jacinta Baldwick in action during Brisbane's training session at Brighton Homes Arena on November 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Southport 9.9 (63) d Wilston Grange 4.5 (29)

Ella Maurer (26 disposals, seven clearances) and Olivia Meagher (23 disposals, three goals) starred in Southport's win over Wilston Grange on Saturday.

Holly Wall also kicked two goals for the reigning premier, and Tayla Christensen – who featured prominently for Collingwood in last year's VFLW campaign – finished with seven disposals and five inside 50s.

Tayla Christensen celebrates a goal during the 2025 VFLW Grand Final between Collingwood and North Melbourne-Werribee at ETU Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

Handy in front of goal, Zimmorlei Farquharson kicked two goals from 16 disposals for Wilston Grange in the loss.

Aspley 7.11 (53) d Moreton Bay 2.2 (14)

Aspley evened its ledger with a strong win over Moreton Bay on Saturday, helped along by Emma MacDonald (three goals), Ella Smith (two) and Ameilia Leigh (two) in attack. Ballwinner Lucia Liessi continued her strong start to the season with a game-high 34 disposals and five inside 50s.

Jessica Davy battled it out for Moreton Bay, finishing with 24 disposals and four clearances.

University of Queensland 3.4 (22) d Broadbeach 2.4 (16)

Broadbeach came agonisingly close to its first win upon entry to the QAFLW, falling to the University of Queensland by just one straight kick on Saturday.

Younger sister of Gold Coast's Lucy, Jasmine Single was immense for Broadbeach with 26 disposals and five inside 50s, while teammate Alicia Withers worked hard defensively to record 18 disposals and 10 tackles.

Elka Barnett, Lily Gilliland, and Luka Yoshida-Martin all hit the scoreboard for University of Queensland in the win.

WAFLW

East Fremantle 6.2 (38) d Perth 3.3 (21)

East Fremantle claimed its third win of the season, led well by Noa McNaughton who had 22 disposals and kicked two of the side's goals. Former West Coast defender Mackenzie Webb also proved handy with 19 disposals and six tackles.

On return from last week's AFLW Academy game, Mia Carlshausen (13 disposals) did her job for Perth, as did Isla Baldwin (29 disposals, 11 tackles) after a move west.

West Perth 13.12 (90) d Peel Thunder 4.1 (25)

A star-studded West Perth side consolidated its early season with a powerful win over Peel on Saturday.

Top draft prospects Lexi Strachan (26 disposals, one goal) and Cara Dziegielewski (25 hitouts, two goals) were instrumental in the win, as was Sabreena McKinnon with four goals.

Chloe Wrighley was important for Peel, finishing with 27 disposals, while draft hopeful Heidi Ireland (15 disposals) also worked against the tide.

South Fremantle 5.7 (37) d Subiaco 3.3 (21)

South Fremantle nabbed a win over a fancied Subiaco side, despite heavy ball winners Paige Sheppard (31 disposals, one goal), Krstel Petrevski (28 disposals, seven tackles) and Lisa Steane (25 disposals) all getting busy.

With an eye on Monday evening's pre-season draft, former Docker Makaela Tuhakaraina had 18 disposals and four inside 50s for the victor and Shannyn Pomersbach kicked three goals.

Makaela Tuhakaraina celebrates a goal during round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Swan Districts 10.9 (69) d East Perth 3.2 (20)

Former Fremantle spearhead Ashley Sharp dobbed four goals in Swan Districts' big win over East Perth on Sunday, helped by draft prospect Grace Hirst (19 disposals, six inside 50s).

Ashley Sharp celebrates a goal during the Melbourne and Fremantle qualifying final at Casey Fields on April 3, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

For the Royals, another player eyeing off December's national draft was Charlie Bassett who finished with 11 disposals and five tackles in the loss.

VFLW

The VFLW kicks off on Saturday May 16.