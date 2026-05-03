The AFLW'S first Pre-Season Draft kicks off on Monday night from 7pm AEST

The AFLW Pre-Season Draft will be held on May 4, 2026 from 7pm AEDT. Picture: AFL Media

THE AFLW'S first Pre-Season Draft kicks off on Monday night from 7pm AEST, broadcast exclusively on AFL.com.au, womens.afl and the AFL and AFLW Live Apps.

A new mechanism for clubs to round out their lists, the draft will be held one week before pre-season begins on May 11.

>>> WATCH THE AFLW PRE-SEASON DRAFT IN THE PLAYER BELOW FROM 7PM AEST

The pre-season draft will replace the slew of injury replacement signings that occur in the lead up to pre-season, and the ability to have a full squad able to hit the ground running in May is vital.

Eleven players will be selected from a pool of players who nominated for the 2025 draft but were not picked up then. In previous years, injury replacement players have commonly been 19-year-olds who were just overlooked in the draft (e.g. likely to be selected if there were a further 10 picks) or top-rated state league players.

Clubs who will select players either have a list spot remaining from December's draft (Hawthorn and Gold Coast) or have had players either retire or been named inactive.

Players may be ruled out for the entirety of a season for several reasons, including injury, pregnancy, mental health or work commitments.

>>> WATCH THE AFLW PRE-SEASON DRAFT HERE FROM 7PM AEST

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