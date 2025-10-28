Katie Brennan and Richmond players warm up ahead of their game against Richmond in R10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has launched an independent review into its AFLW program, following a disappointing year where the Tigers have won just two of their first 11 games.

Former Carlton general manager of football Brad Lloyd has been appointed to lead the review, and will be supported by a team of independent specialists in high performance.

The Tigers qualified for finals last year, but were soundly beaten by Port Adelaide in November's elimination final. It was just the second finals series Richmond had reached since joining the League in 2020.

Brad Lloyd arrives for the 2022 trade period at Marvel Stadium on October 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Despite losing the first four games of the season by an average of 23 points, the club in September opted to extend the contract of head coach Ryan Ferguson until the end of the 2026 season. The Tigers lost the first seven games of the campaign before breaking the drought with an upset win over Adelaide in round eight.

Head of women's football Kate Sheahan's role was also changed to Executive head of women's football back in April. Sheahan has led the program since 2017, when the club began preparations for its entry into the AFLW.

Katie Brennan has been the club's captain since arriving at the club via expansion in 2020 – the only person to captain a club in every season of the League's history – and star midfielder Monique Conti has won every club best and fairest.

Monique Conti kicks the ball during Richmond's clash against North Melbourne in round nine, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"This is a review for our AFLW program, not of our AFLW program," Richmond CEO Shane Dunne said.



"We ultimately want to be a team competing for premierships, and this process will ensure that we are best set up for continual improvement and long-term success. As the AFLW continues to evolve, our program must remain progressive, inclusive, and high performing.



"This review will help identify strengths, areas for improvement, and make recommendations to optimise high-performance outcomes in the short, medium and long terms."



The decision to conduct a review follows Carlton's historic review into its AFLW program upon the conclusion of 2022 (season seven), which saw coach Daniel Harford and head of women's football Brett Munro moved on.



Richmond currently sits 17th on the ladder, and will host 18th-placed Gold Coast at Ikon Park on Saturday afternoon.