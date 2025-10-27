Sydney will be without Chloe Molloy for the rest of the 2025 campaign

Chloe Molloy in action during Sydney's clash with Collingwood in round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY co-captain Chloe Molloy will miss the remainder of the NAB 2025 AFLW season due to back injury that requires surgery.

Molloy missed the Swans' round 10 clash with Melbourne and despite hopes she would be back for round 11, was still absent for the win over West Coast.

Following further investigation and advice from specialists, Molloy will undergo surgery this week and miss the rest of the season.

It is an ongoing issue for the star, who underwent back surgery after first being signed with the Swans in 2023.

Molloy made a triumphant return from an ACL injury in round one, leading the Swans to a victory over Richmond with four goals, before equalling the AFLW goals record the following week with seven against Gold Coast.

Sydney currently sits outside the top eight on percentage and need to beat Essendon on Saturday afternoon to have any chance of playing finals.

The Swans are hopeful to have reigning club best and fairest winner Sofia Hurley back for the must-win match, while an update on Cynthia Hamilton – who injured her ankle in Saturday's win over West Coast – will be provided on Tuesday afternoon.