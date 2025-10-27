The race is on for the top eight, and AFL.com.au's reporters have crunched the numbers to predict who's likely to make finals

West Coast look dejected after a loss against Sydney during round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast is likely to miss out on finals while Sydney is again set to feature, according to AFL.com.au's ladder predictor.

The Eagles' loss to the Swans during round 11 will prove costly, with AFL.com.au's team of journalists using our ladder predictor to tip the final make-up of the eight ahead of a huge final round with plenty of finals implications.

There's not enough room for both the Eagles and Carlton in the top eight, making Friday night's clash between the two sides do or die.

Adelaide similarly has a finals spot on the line when it hosts Fremantle on Sunday evening, while the Swans are all but set to feature providing they can get the job done against Essendon.

The Crows will need to win to lock up a finals berth, while the Swans are still at risk of slipping out of the eight if they fall to the Bombers.

St Kilda is on track to feature in its first finals campaign, but will need to win over the Western Bulldogs on Sunday to guarantee a top eight place.

AFL.com.au's predicted ladder after round 11

1. North Melbourne

2. Melbourne

3. Brisbane

4. Hawthorn

5. Carlton

6. St Kilda

7. Adelaide

8. Sydney

9. West Coast

10. Port Adelaide

11. Fremantle

12. Geelong

13. Western Bulldogs

14. Richmond

15. Collingwood

16. Essendon

17. Greater Western Sydney

18. Gold Coast

