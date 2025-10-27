WEST Coast is likely to miss out on finals while Sydney is again set to feature, according to AFL.com.au's ladder predictor.
The Eagles' loss to the Swans during round 11 will prove costly, with AFL.com.au's team of journalists using our ladder predictor to tip the final make-up of the eight ahead of a huge final round with plenty of finals implications.
There's not enough room for both the Eagles and Carlton in the top eight, making Friday night's clash between the two sides do or die.
LADDER PREDICTOR Who will make the eight, who will miss out?
Adelaide similarly has a finals spot on the line when it hosts Fremantle on Sunday evening, while the Swans are all but set to feature providing they can get the job done against Essendon.
The Crows will need to win to lock up a finals berth, while the Swans are still at risk of slipping out of the eight if they fall to the Bombers.
St Kilda is on track to feature in its first finals campaign, but will need to win over the Western Bulldogs on Sunday to guarantee a top eight place.
AFL.com.au's predicted ladder after round 11
1. North Melbourne
2. Melbourne
3. Brisbane
4. Hawthorn
5. Carlton
6. St Kilda
7. Adelaide
8. Sydney
9. West Coast
10. Port Adelaide
11. Fremantle
12. Geelong
13. Western Bulldogs
14. Richmond
15. Collingwood
16. Essendon
17. Greater Western Sydney
18. Gold Coast
Three finals-shaping games to watch this weekend
- West Coast v Carlton at Sullivan Logistics Stadium, Friday, October 31 at 6.15pm AWST
- St Kilda v Western Bulldogs at RSEA Park, Sunday, November 2 at 3.05pm AEDT
- Adelaide v Fremantle at Norwood Oval, Sunday, November 2 at 5.05pm AEDT