India Rasheed in action during Adelaide's clash against Port Adelaide in round 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

LIKE most South Australians, India Rasheed grew up watching the Showdown between rivals Adelaide and Port Adelaide.

On Friday, she played in her first.

But unlike the other Showdowns, this year Rasheed was wearing the tri-colours of the Crows rather than the black and teal of the Power, who she grew up supporting.

"I've always grown up watching Showdowns, so it was a bit of a dream come true to actually play in one," Rasheed said.

"It was a little bit weird because I've always grown up barracking for them (Port Adelaide).

"But as soon as I crossed the white line and pretty much as soon as I got drafted, it was clear like where my alliance was."

Rasheed was drafted to Adelaide with the Crows' first pick – No.13 – in the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft.

In her first season, Rasheed has played every game possible, providing an important link in Adelaide's star-studded forward line featuring Eloise Jones, Danielle Ponter and Caitlin Gould.

Rasheed's silky skills and footy smarts stand out on the field, and her performance in the Showdown saw the 18-year-old nominated for the Telstra AFLW Rising Star.

Rasheed took a career-high six marks to go with her 14 disposals and seven inside 50s in the fiery affair which saw tempers flare throughout.

"It was pretty heated," Rasheed said.

"It's not really my forte, the biff, like I'm not really one to usually start those types of things, but I guess it was good to see the passion of a Showdown, like it was real.

"I did love to see that the Showdown meant a lot to both teams, and it was such a good crowd, really good atmosphere."

The Crows sit in eighth place on the ladder and need to win this weekend against Fremantle to make finals.

"It's pretty much do or die," Rasheed said.

"I'd love to play in a final series. It's obviously a big challenge for us and we just need to embrace it and perform."

This season marks the end of Matthew Clarke's tenure as head coach, with the two-time premiership coach announcing prior to the season that he will stand down at campaign's end.

Rasheed said that although it has been spoken about at times, that at the moment it's business as usual for the Crows.

"I mean obviously like different points of the year it's been spoken about, but probably more by the media than inside the four walls," Rasheed said.

"It's business as usual here. He doesn't really make it about himself and we're just focused on doing it for the whole group."

