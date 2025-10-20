Emma McDonald is the Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominee for round 10

Emma McDonald celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Richmond in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs youngster Emma McDonald has been named the Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominee for round 10, following her performance in the Bulldogs' 66-point win over Gold Coast.

McDonald booted a career-high three goals in the big win over the Suns, in addition to 11 disposals, four score involvements and three marks.

The impressive Oakleigh Chargers product has become a key focal point in the Bulldogs' forward line under Tam Hyett in 2025, playing a total of nine games in her debut season.

McDonald's athleticism and aerial ability have caught the eye this year as she continues to improve each and every game.

"She works really hard," Bulldogs coach Hyett said. "For a first-year player, she's like a sponge.

"She's had some really good education through 'Killer' (Andrew Killingsworth), our forwards coach, and those other players around her assist as well.

"She's just a raw talent. It's really exciting to see her putting some consistency together with her games. She's having a good season."

The exciting youngster has averaged 7.6 disposals, three marks, 3.1 score involvements and 0.9 goals per game in 2025.

As the Bulldogs continue to rise up the AFLW ladder, McDonald's firepower in the front half will be pivotal to the Dogs.

2025 Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominees

Round one: Lucia Painter (West Coast)

Round two: Zippy Fish (Sydney)

Round three: Havana Harris (Gold Coast)

Round four: Sophie McKay (Carlton)

Round five: Ash Centra (Collingwood)

Round six: Poppy Scholz (Carlton)

Round seven: Brooke Boileau (Adelaide)

Round eight: Kaitlyn Srhoj (Greater Western Sydney)

Round nine: Jess Rentsch (West Coast)

Round 10: Emma McDonald (Western Bulldogs)