Kaitlyn Srhoj is the Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominee for round eight

Kaitlyn Srhoj warms up ahead of the match between West Coast and Greater Western Sydney at Mineral Resources Park in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FOR THE second time in as many years, Greater Western Sydney's Kaitlyn Srhoj has been nominated for the Telstra AFLW Rising Star award.

The 20-year-old put together a career-best game against St Kilda on Saturday at Henson Park, despite her side going down by 14 points.

Srhoj had a career-high 27 disposals, eight tackles and four clearances in a performance that earned her best on ground honours for her team.

The midfielder was the leading disposal winner for the match, led centre bounce clearances (three) and laid an equal game-high three tackles inside 50.

Taken with pick No.3 in the 2023 draft, Srhoj hails from Western Australia and was recruited from Peel Thunder in the WAFL.

In her draft year, Srhoj earned Under-18 All-Australian honours and was part of the AFLW National Academy.

Since joining the Giants, the 175cm midfielder has gone from strength-to-strength playing 16 games in her short career.

Srhoj made her debut last season in round one against the Western Bulldogs where she had 14 disposals and four tackles.

She was recognised for her outstanding debut season by winning the Giants' AFLW Rising Star Award last year.

2025 Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominees

Round one: Lucia Painter (West Coast)

Round two: Zippy Fish (Sydney)

Round three: Havana Harris (Gold Coast)

Round four: Sophie McKay (Carlton)

Round five: Ash Centra (Collingwood)

Round six: Poppy Scholz (Carlton)

Round seven: Brooke Boileau (Adelaide)