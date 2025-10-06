An Irish pair has impressed at the Telstra AFLW Draft Combine

Aoife Horisk competes in the 2km time trial at the Telstra AFLW Draft Combine on October 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

PROSPECTIVE Irish talents Mary-Kate Lynch and Aoife (ee-fa) Horisk lit up the track at last week's Telstra AFLW Draft Combine, catching the eye in the athletic testing.

Along with men's players Ruairi Forbes and Cillian Bourke, the pair were invited by the AFL after being talent spotted showing their wares playing Gaelic football.

Horisk, from County Tyrone, was the fastest woman in the 20m sprint, and finished 10th in the 2km time trial around the athletics track at the AIA Centre.

She has been likened to a high half-forward, given her ability to hit the scoreboard and workrate, with Tyrone having taken out the title in the second division this year.

Lynch – who played in Meath's All-Ireland Grand Final loss this year alongside Vikki Wall and Aoibhin Cleary – was a heartbeat slower than her countrywoman, finishing in second in the 20m sprint.

She traditionally plays a lockdown role for Meath, and came face to face with Geelong and Tipperary star Aishling Moloney earlier this year.

The pair are likely to nominate for the Telstra AFLW Draft at the end of the year, with a number of sides interested.

In other Combine results, Gold Coast Academy prospect and forward Alannah Welsh ran the second-fastest official 2km time trial time, just behind now-Western Bulldog Sarah Poustie's record set last year.

Fellow Sun Mikayla Nurse – who has improved her ranking considerably after a strong year of football – finished second in the 2km and third in the sprint, the fastest of the 18-year-olds behind the Irish duo.

Mikayla Nurse competes in the 2km time trial at the Telstra AFLW Draft Combine on October 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Eastern Ranges wing Asher Fearn-Wannan, who stands at 177cm, set the second-fastest time ever in the agility test (behind now-Dog Zimmie Farquharson), as well as finishing first in the running vertical jump and fifth in the standing vertical jump.

Sydney Academy key forward Alex Neyland also impressed with a well-rounded performance, finishing second in the agility, standing and vertical jumps, and fifth in the 2km time trial.

2km time trial

Name State Clubs Time (min:sec) Alannah Welsh QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy/Southport 7:07 Mikayla Nurse QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy/Southport 7:18 Juliet Kelly WA Claremont/Marist 7:21 Chloe Bown VIC M Oakleigh Chargers/Kew Comets 7:33 Alex Neyland NSW Sydney Swans Academy/Singleton 7:40 Georja Davies QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy/Southport 7:43 Mia Anderson TAS Tasmania Devils/Clarence 7:49 Mischa Barwin TAS Tasmania Devils/Lauderdale 7:50 Olivia Wolmarans WA Subiaco/Mt Hawthorn Cardinals 7:50 Aoife Horisk IRE County Tyrone/Errigan Ciaran 7:51



20m sprint

Name State Clubs Time (sec) Aoife Horisk IRE County Tyrone/Errigan Ciaran 3.148 Mary-Kate Lynch IRE County Meath/Summerhill 3.169 Mikayla Nurse QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy/Southport 3.207 Lucy Waye SA West Adelaide/Goodwood Saints 3.209 Asher Fearn-Wannan VIC M Eastern Ranges/Blackburn 3.227 Alicia Blizard WA East Fremantle/Willetton 3.237 Josephine Bamford VIC M Eastern Ranges/Ferntree Gully Eagles 3.243 Eloise Mackereth SA Glenelg/Plympton 3.250 Madeline Quinn NSW Sydney Swans Academy/UTS Bats 3.258 Scarlett Johnson VIC M Northern Knights/Eltham 3.286



Agility

Name State Clubs Time (sec) Asher Fearn-Wannan VIC M Eastern Ranges/Blackburn 8.300 Alex Neyland NSW Sydney Swans Academy/Singleton 8.500 Scarlett Johnson VIC M Northern Knights/Eltham 8.538 Alicia Blizard WA East Fremantle/Willetton 8.549 Priya Bowering TAS Tasmania Devils/Lauderdale 8.569 Lucy Waye SA West Adelaide/Goodwood Saints 8.594 Mikayla Nurse QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy/Southport 8.632 Lily Baxter SA South Adelaide/Victor Harbor 8.660 Nalu Brothwell VIC C Dandenong Stingrays/Balnarring 8.660 Mia Russo WA West Perth/Wanneroo 8.666



Vertical jump

Name State Clubs Height (cm) Priya Bowering TAS Tasmania Devils/Lauderdale 59 Alex Neyland NSW Sydney Swans Academy/Singleton 57 Josephine Bamford VIC M Eastern Ranges/Ferntree Gully Eagles 55 Dekota Baron QLD Gold Coast Suns/Southport 55 Asher Fearn-Wannan VIC M Eastern Ranges/Blackburn 55 Lucy Waye SA West Adelaide/Goodwood Saints 55 Mia Anderson TAS Tasmania Devils/Clarence 53 Mizuki Brothwell VIC C Dandenong Stingrays/Balnarring 51 Olivia Wolmarans WA Subiaco/Mt Hawthorn Cardinals 51 Mikayla Nurse QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy/Southport 50



