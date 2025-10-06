Aoife Horisk competes in the 2km time trial at the Telstra AFLW Draft Combine on October 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

PROSPECTIVE Irish talents Mary-Kate Lynch and Aoife (ee-fa) Horisk lit up the track at last week's Telstra AFLW Draft Combine, catching the eye in the athletic testing.

Along with men's players Ruairi Forbes and Cillian Bourke, the pair were invited by the AFL after being talent spotted showing their wares playing Gaelic football. 

Horisk, from County Tyrone, was the fastest woman in the 20m sprint, and finished 10th in the 2km time trial around the athletics track at the AIA Centre.

She has been likened to a high half-forward, given her ability to hit the scoreboard and workrate, with Tyrone having taken out the title in the second division this year.

Lynch – who played in Meath's All-Ireland Grand Final loss this year alongside Vikki Wall and Aoibhin Cleary – was a heartbeat slower than her countrywoman, finishing in second in the 20m sprint.

She traditionally plays a lockdown role for Meath, and came face to face with Geelong and Tipperary star Aishling Moloney earlier this year.

The pair are likely to nominate for the Telstra AFLW Draft at the end of the year, with a number of sides interested.

In other Combine results, Gold Coast Academy prospect and forward Alannah Welsh ran the second-fastest official 2km time trial time, just behind now-Western Bulldog Sarah Poustie's record set last year.

Fellow Sun Mikayla Nurse – who has improved her ranking considerably after a strong year of football – finished second in the 2km and third in the sprint, the fastest of the 18-year-olds behind the Irish duo.

Mikayla Nurse competes in the 2km time trial at the Telstra AFLW Draft Combine on October 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Eastern Ranges wing Asher Fearn-Wannan, who stands at 177cm, set the second-fastest time ever in the agility test (behind now-Dog Zimmie Farquharson), as well as finishing first in the running vertical jump and fifth in the standing vertical jump.

Sydney Academy key forward Alex Neyland also impressed with a well-rounded performance, finishing second in the agility, standing and vertical jumps, and fifth in the 2km time trial. 

2km time trial

Name

State

Clubs

Time (min:sec)

Alannah Welsh

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy/Southport

7:07

Mikayla Nurse

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy/Southport

7:18

Juliet Kelly

WA

Claremont/Marist

7:21

Chloe Bown

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers/Kew Comets

7:33

Alex Neyland

NSW

Sydney Swans Academy/Singleton

7:40

Georja Davies

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy/Southport

7:43

Mia Anderson

TAS

Tasmania Devils/Clarence

7:49

Mischa Barwin

TAS

Tasmania Devils/Lauderdale

7:50

Olivia Wolmarans

WA

Subiaco/Mt Hawthorn Cardinals

7:50

Aoife Horisk

IRE

County Tyrone/Errigan Ciaran

7:51

 
20m sprint

Name

State

Clubs

Time (sec)

Aoife Horisk

IRE

County Tyrone/Errigan Ciaran

3.148

Mary-Kate Lynch

IRE

County Meath/Summerhill

3.169

Mikayla Nurse

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy/Southport

3.207

Lucy Waye

SA

West Adelaide/Goodwood Saints

3.209

Asher Fearn-Wannan

VIC M

Eastern Ranges/Blackburn

3.227

Alicia Blizard

WA

East Fremantle/Willetton

3.237

Josephine Bamford

VIC M

Eastern Ranges/Ferntree Gully Eagles

3.243

Eloise Mackereth

SA

Glenelg/Plympton

3.250

Madeline Quinn

NSW

Sydney Swans Academy/UTS Bats

3.258

Scarlett Johnson

VIC M

Northern Knights/Eltham

3.286

 
Agility

Name

State

Clubs

Time (sec)

Asher Fearn-Wannan

VIC M

Eastern Ranges/Blackburn

8.300

Alex Neyland

NSW

Sydney Swans Academy/Singleton

8.500

Scarlett Johnson

VIC M

Northern Knights/Eltham

8.538

Alicia Blizard

WA

East Fremantle/Willetton

8.549

Priya Bowering

TAS

Tasmania Devils/Lauderdale

8.569

Lucy Waye

SA

West Adelaide/Goodwood Saints

8.594

Mikayla Nurse

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy/Southport

8.632

Lily Baxter

SA

South Adelaide/Victor Harbor

8.660

Nalu Brothwell

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays/Balnarring

8.660

Mia Russo

WA

West Perth/Wanneroo

8.666

 
Vertical jump

Name

State

Clubs

Height (cm)

Priya Bowering

TAS

Tasmania Devils/Lauderdale

59

Alex Neyland

NSW

Sydney Swans Academy/Singleton

57

Josephine Bamford

VIC M

Eastern Ranges/Ferntree Gully Eagles

55

Dekota Baron

QLD

Gold Coast Suns/Southport

55

Asher Fearn-Wannan

VIC M

Eastern Ranges/Blackburn

55

Lucy Waye

SA

West Adelaide/Goodwood Saints

55

Mia Anderson

TAS

Tasmania Devils/Clarence

53

Mizuki Brothwell

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays/Balnarring

51

Olivia Wolmarans

WA

Subiaco/Mt Hawthorn Cardinals

51

Mikayla Nurse

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy/Southport

50

 
Running vertical jump

Name

State

Clubs

Height (cm)

Asher Fearn-Wannan

VIC M

Eastern Ranges/Blackburn

73

Alex Neyland

NSW

Sydney Swans Academy/Singleton

73

Priya Bowering

TAS

Tasmania Devils/Lauderdale

66

Josephine Bamford

VIC M

Eastern Ranges/Ferntree Gully Eagles

65

Dekota Baron

QLD

Gold Coast Suns/Southport

65

Madeline Quinn

NSW

Sydney Swans Academy/UTS Bats

64

Mizuki Brothwell

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays/Balnarring

63

Georja Davies

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy/Southport

63

Scarlett Johnson

VIC M

Northern Knights/Eltham

63

Lucy Waye

SA

West Adelaide/Goodwood Saints

63