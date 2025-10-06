NORTH Melbourne superstar Ash Riddell has extended her lead at the top of the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year leaderboard after another standout performance in round eight.
The Roos midfielder polled nine votes in her side's big win over Sydney on Saturday - sharing the best-afield honours with teammate Jas Garner - to put a 14-vote gap between herself and Geelong's Georgie Prespakis and West Coast's Ella Roberts, who are tied in second place.
While Prespakis didn't poll a vote in round eight, Roberts was among six players to earn a perfect 10 votes from the coaches.
Melbourne's Maeve Chaplin, St Kilda's Jaimee Lambert, Brisbane's Courtney Hodder, Richmond's Mon Conti and Carlton's Abbie McKay also earned 10 votes in their sides' wins.
Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.
The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.
Hawthorn v Fremantle
8 Aisling McCarthy FRE
7 Emily Everist HAW
7 Lucy Wales HAW
6 Mim Strom FRE
1 Jasmine Fleming HAW
1 Tilly Lucas-Rodd HAW
Melbourne v Essendon
10 Maeve Chaplin MELB
7 Tayla Harris MELB
4 Eliza McNamara MELB
3 Georgia Nanscawen ESS
2 Megan Fitzsimon MELB
2 Kate Hore MELB
2 Madison Prespakis ESS
Greater Western Sydney v St Kilda
10 Jaimee Lambert STK
6 Georgia Patrikios STK
5 Kaitlyn Srhoj GWS
4 Cambridge McCormick GWS
3 Rebecca Beeson GWS
1 Tyanna Smith STK
1 Serene Watson STK
North Melbourne v Sydney
9 Ash Riddell NMFC
9 Jasmine Garner NMFC
3 Mia King NMFC
3 Erika O'Shea NMFC
2 Ruby Tripodi NMFC
2 Tess Craven NMFC
2 Zippy Fish SYD
Gold Coast v Brisbane
10 Courtney Hodder BL
8 Isabel Dawes BL
4 Ally Anderson BL
3 Orla O'Dwyer BL
2 Jade Ellenger BL
2 Charlie Rowbottom GCFC
1 Tahlia Hickie BL
Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs
8 Matilda Scholz PORT
8 Indy Tahau PORT
7 Abbey Dowrick PORT
3 Isabelle Pritchard WB
2 Sarah Hartwig WB
1 Teagan Germech PORT
1 Ellie Blackburn WB
Richmond v Adelaide
10 Monique Conti RICH
8 Ellie McKenzie RICH
6 Ebony Marinoff ADEL
4 Katie Brennan RICH
1 Eloise Jones ADEL
1 Grace Egan RICH
Geelong v Carlton
10 Abbie McKay CARL
8 Mimi Hill CARL
6 Erone Fitzpatrick CARL
2 Dayna Finn CARL
2 Amelia Velardo CARL
1 Amy McDonald GEEL
1 Lily Goss CARL
West Coast v Collingwood
10 Ella Roberts WCE
8 Lauren Wakfer WCE
3 Jessica Rentsch WCE
3 Brittany Bonnici COLL
2 Charlotte Thomas WCE
2 Georgie Cleaver WCE
1 Zoe Wakfer WCE
1 Tarni White COLL
LEADERBOARD
69 Ash Riddell NMFC
55 Georgie Prespakis GEEL
55 Ella Roberts WCE
48 Jasmine Garner NMFC
44 Tyla Hanks MELB
41 Kate Hore MELB
39 Courtney Hodder BL
39 Lucy Wales HAW
35 Brittany Bonnici COLL
35 Laura Gardiner SYD
34 Monique Conti RICH
34 Ebony Marinoff ADEL
34 Georgia Nanscawen ESS
32 Erone Fitzpatrick CARL
31 Kiara Bowers FRE
31 Eliza West HAW
30 Mia King NMFC
30 Tyanna Smith STK
28 Isabel Dawes BL
28 Dayna Finn CARL
27 Matilda Scholz PORT
25 Ally Anderson BL
25 Maeve Chaplin MELB