The coaches' votes are in for round eight of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

Ash Riddell gets a handball away under pressure during round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne superstar Ash Riddell has extended her lead at the top of the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year leaderboard after another standout performance in round eight.

The Roos midfielder polled nine votes in her side's big win over Sydney on Saturday - sharing the best-afield honours with teammate Jas Garner - to put a 14-vote gap between herself and Geelong's Georgie Prespakis and West Coast's Ella Roberts, who are tied in second place.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FULL LEADERBOARD

While Prespakis didn't poll a vote in round eight, Roberts was among six players to earn a perfect 10 votes from the coaches.

Melbourne's Maeve Chaplin, St Kilda's Jaimee Lambert, Brisbane's Courtney Hodder, Richmond's Mon Conti and Carlton's Abbie McKay also earned 10 votes in their sides' wins.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Hawthorn v Fremantle

8 Aisling McCarthy FRE

7 Emily Everist HAW

7 Lucy Wales HAW

6 Mim Strom FRE

1 Jasmine Fleming HAW

1 Tilly Lucas-Rodd HAW

Melbourne v Essendon

10 Maeve Chaplin MELB

7 Tayla Harris MELB

4 Eliza McNamara MELB

3 Georgia Nanscawen ESS

2 Megan Fitzsimon MELB

2 Kate Hore MELB

2 Madison Prespakis ESS

Greater Western Sydney v St Kilda

10 Jaimee Lambert STK

6 Georgia Patrikios STK

5 Kaitlyn Srhoj GWS

4 Cambridge McCormick GWS

3 Rebecca Beeson GWS

1 Tyanna Smith STK

1 Serene Watson STK

North Melbourne v Sydney

9 Ash Riddell NMFC

9 Jasmine Garner NMFC

3 Mia King NMFC

3 Erika O'Shea NMFC

2 Ruby Tripodi NMFC

2 Tess Craven NMFC

2 Zippy Fish SYD

Gold Coast v Brisbane

10 Courtney Hodder BL

8 Isabel Dawes BL

4 Ally Anderson BL

3 Orla O'Dwyer BL

2 Jade Ellenger BL

2 Charlie Rowbottom GCFC

1 Tahlia Hickie BL

Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs

8 Matilda Scholz PORT

8 Indy Tahau PORT

7 Abbey Dowrick PORT

3 Isabelle Pritchard WB

2 Sarah Hartwig WB

1 Teagan Germech PORT

1 Ellie Blackburn WB

Richmond v Adelaide

10 Monique Conti RICH

8 Ellie McKenzie RICH

6 Ebony Marinoff ADEL

4 Katie Brennan RICH

1 Eloise Jones ADEL

1 Grace Egan RICH

Geelong v Carlton

10 Abbie McKay CARL

8 Mimi Hill CARL

6 Erone Fitzpatrick CARL

2 Dayna Finn CARL

2 Amelia Velardo CARL

1 Amy McDonald GEEL

1 Lily Goss CARL

West Coast v Collingwood

10 Ella Roberts WCE

8 Lauren Wakfer WCE

3 Jessica Rentsch WCE

3 Brittany Bonnici COLL

2 Charlotte Thomas WCE

2 Georgie Cleaver WCE

1 Zoe Wakfer WCE

1 Tarni White COLL

LEADERBOARD

69 Ash Riddell NMFC

55 Georgie Prespakis GEEL

55 Ella Roberts WCE

48 Jasmine Garner NMFC

44 Tyla Hanks MELB

41 Kate Hore MELB

39 Courtney Hodder BL

39 Lucy Wales HAW

35 Brittany Bonnici COLL

35 Laura Gardiner SYD

34 Monique Conti RICH

34 Ebony Marinoff ADEL

34 Georgia Nanscawen ESS

32 Erone Fitzpatrick CARL

31 Kiara Bowers FRE

31 Eliza West HAW

30 Mia King NMFC

30 Tyanna Smith STK

28 Isabel Dawes BL

28 Dayna Finn CARL

27 Matilda Scholz PORT

25 Ally Anderson BL

25 Maeve Chaplin MELB